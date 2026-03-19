Former The Wife actress Gaisang Noge, who plays Mampho Mokwena in House of Zwide , is mourning a family member

The talented actress took to social media this week to share photos of her grandfather and paid tribute to him

Fans of the actress took to her comment section on social media to comfort her

'House of Zwide' actress Gaisang Noge mourns her grandfather: "Bye bye Pa"

Source: UGC

Fan-favourite House of Zwide actress Gaisang Noge, who plays the role of Mampho Mokwena, recently bid farewell to her grandfather on social media.

Noge, who previously honoured her famous father Dosto Noge on his birthday, is heartbroken over the passing of her grandfather.

The former The Wife star recently caused a buzz online when she showed off her body on social media.

The actress confirmed her grandfather's death on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.

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"iKhutse (rest in peace) Tlou.❤️🕊️ We love you, we’ll miss you, and will never forget you.💗🥹 Bye Bye Pa🕯️," she wrote.

South Africans comfort the actress

House of Zwide actress Kaybikitsha_ wrote:"

"My condolences, Sisi. Sending all my love❤️❤️."

Feel_my_aura asked:

"Ah, this is the great man your brother is named after? Tshedisegang 🙏🏾 😢❤️."

Kele_mohajane said:

"A very strict man he was😫. May his soul rest in peace."

Tshegofatso_kgomotso_taje responded:

"Love and hugs to you and your family, mama❤️🫂."

Actress and author Refilwemodiselle said:

"I am sending you so much love, moratoa," (my love). 🕊️🕯️🤍✨🙏🏻

Elizabeth_morr_54 responded:

"My condolences to you, Miss Noge, and your family. 🙏🏿"

Paulina_mogale commented:

"My condolences to you and your family🕯️🙏🏽🫶🏾."

fashionlord2004 replied:

"My condolences to you and your family 🤍🫂🕊️."

Vi_mkhwanazi said:

"My deepest condolences to you and your family, Mama. May God be your comfort during these trying times 🤍🕯️."

Thati_22 wrote:

"I am sending you love 🤍."

_Mabone reacted:

"Third frame, high fashion! Sending you comfort for your loss🥺🤍."

Tlhogee_nnuna commented:

"Sending you hugs, prayers, comfort, and peace to you and your family. Sorry, momma ❤️."

Lorraine_noku responded:

"My condolences, baby girl ❤️."

O.ffet wrote:

"My deepest condolences to you and your family 🫂❤️❤️."

Chabie.m commented:

"Condolences to you and your family 🫂🤍."

Emmamaraba said:

"Rest in peace, pa🙏."

Lyshanashe replied:

"My condolences to you and your family 🫂."

Mmapsonly responded:

"Condolences to you and your family."

Chosindawuwe said:

"❤️My condolences baby."

Sabinamaponya wrote:

"My condolences to you and your family😍."

Ithasbeentold24 reacted:

"🕯🕯🕯 Condolences to you and your family."

Charlieafrikka1 said:

"Hae robale ka kgotso Tlou🕊️," (May he rest in peace).

Ramatsimele_matabane commented:

"Batho ba modimo 💔💔. Condolences to you and your family."

'House of Zwide' actress Gaisang Noge mourns her grandfather: "Bye bye Pa"

Source: Getty Images

Netizens react to House of Zwides Gaisang Noge's video with alleged lover

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that House of Zwide and The Wife actress Gaisang Noge had social media talking when she hinted she's in a romantic relationship.

The video, which got the attention of YouTuber Lasizwe and South Africans on social media, went viral on TikTok.

South Africans took to the actress's video to predict with whom she's in a relationship, while some congratulated the actress.

Source: Briefly News