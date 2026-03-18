Talented actress Amohellang Magane, who recently joined Scandal!, has commented on her role as Kgalalelo Padi

Magane posted her Scandal! role on social media this week to celebrate her popular role on the eTV soapie

Scandal! fans took to social media to comment on the rising star's character

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Actress Amohellang Magane comments on her 'Scandal!' role. Images: amohellang and etvscandal

Source: Twitter

Newcomer Amohellang Magane recently trended on social media this week when she commented on her Scandal! character as Victor's Padi's daughter, Kgalalelo Padi.

Magane stars opposite SAFTA-nominated actress Mmarumo Marokane, who plays her on-screen father's girlfriend, Bridget Vuvu.

The eTV soapie recently made headlines when the channel confirmed the show's cancellation after more than 20 years on television.

The newcomer shared a screenshot of her character on her X account on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.

"Mama, your baby’s on a prime time etv show!" she captioned the post.

Scandal! fans react to Magane's role

@Lowkey_Him44 said to the actress:

The day you found out the truth bout your mom from Vic. Ughh, you aced that one. It was a cherry on top when you said to him, 'e bolele ka nama'." (say it in person).

The star @amohellang replied:

"Thank you, Don."

@SkosanaTok69289 responded:

"Beauty privilege, I'm holding a BA in Drama, but dololo acting gigs, life is not fair."

@Emkay_MMosoeu said:

"You're the reason I watch Scandal now."

@elonjohnson1639 responded:

"South African beauty is a challenge to marriages."

@Borole6 reacted:

"Fresh face for TV....I like you already, and nice acting, keep it up."

@PriestH1mothy said:

"Yes, delete his number and take mine."

@Tsheposavage2 replied:

"Congratulations. I'm happy for you."

@KhumaloDanica commented:

"Your face is sickening."

@mmutle58625 wrote:

"Nka kopa (I would ask) director kiss scene every episode."

@karmatheholy___ asked:

"Are you the one who was unalived by drugs?"

@Rogerthat_1652 wrote:

"You always had that TV. Look, best wishes."

@Realthaban23990 responded:

"The thing is, by the way you, you don't even try...You're exceptionally beautiful."

@skecherkalej reacted:

"Yes, delete his number and save mine. The guy is a joke."

@Rangwane__ responded:

"You look familiar, have you cast anywhere else?"

@SkosanaTok69289 responded:

"Plug me ka gig nyana chomi via your connections hle the struggle is real."

@i_am_innock said:

"Dzaaamn! You are gorgeous!"

@Deee___ reacted:

"Omontle,(you are beautiful). How does it feel to be so gorgeous?"

@Cunningham_Kau said:

"A big congratulations, Amo, and you look pretty."

@moroaswi19316 responded:

"Congratulations, you are speaking Sepulana, right?"

@GivenchySiir wrote:

"Hey, please don't get married soon. I promise I will use all my Betway to lobola (marry) you."

Newcomer Amohellang Magane responds to her 'Scandal!' role as Kgalalelo Padi. Image: Amohellang

Source: Twitter

Kgomotso Christopher reacts to a video of Scandal!'s Tibi driving

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that award-winning thespian Kgomotso Christopher had social media buzzing when she commented on her former Scandal! co-star Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane's driving.

Christopher, who stars on Generations: The Legacy, previously acted on Scandal! as Yvonne.

Scandal! fans responded to Litlhakanyane's driving, who played the role of Tebello aka Tibi.

Source: Briefly News