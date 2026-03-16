Well-known Generations actress Zenande Mfenyana had social media buzzing this past weekend when she received her first SAFTA

An emotional Mfenyana thanked her fans, family, and friends for supporting her throughout the years

South Africans took to social media to congratulate the actress for receiving her first SAFTA on Saturday, 14 March 2026

SA celebrates Zenande Mfenyana's first SAFTA. Images: ZenandeMfenyana

Source: Twitter

Former The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyana received a standing ovation over the weekend when she received her first South African Film and Television Award.

Mfenyana has been trending on social media since scoring a role on Mzansi Magic's isiXhosa telenovela, Inimba, as Thumeka

The former Generations actress previously trended on social media when she was nominated for a National Film TV Award for her Inimba character.

Entertainment news channel @newslivesa shared a video on its X account of the actress accepting her award over the weekend.

South Africans congratulate the actress

@Melo_Malebo said:

"She’s finally getting the recognition she deserves."

@Amor_kotola replied:

"Oh, she deserves it, many more awards."

@TumiK46521661 responded:

"Very well deserved! She kills that Thum-Thum role, and also nice to see her speak and happy! Congratulations Zenande. I can safely say you made me watch Inimba."

@__T_touch reacted:

"She's one of the most talented actresses we have in this country by a mile; she's always taken her craft seriously. Well-deserved award."

@HulisaniNeswisw wrote:

"I don't know them or their shows, but I hope they pay them for their outstanding performances."

@nodnajustza said:

"Why support and not the main character? Congratulations, she’s nailing her role!"

@maduna99 wrote:

"She thanked us, too, as supporters. We always see the truth and mess the directors up for bias."

@iik_titvs responded:

"She really deserves it, one of the best actors the country has."

@TebogoMaku93417 said:

"Oooh Thum Thum mei skat, (my love). Take your flowers."

@Sli_Simelane responded:

"From the few episodes I’ve seen of Inimba, I can safely say she’s killing the role and giving an outstanding performance. She deserves this award and more recognition. Congratulations."

PaulMzilankatha commented:

"A very well-deserved award. This woman can act from the day she debuted, UNoluntu, the hatred the country had for her, and now as Thumeka. She can act, this woman."

@HrhMaNtshingila wrote:

"This is the dress she was going to pick up in Newtown earlier today? Definitely a deserving thespian, but come on, South Africa, man? What is this dress?"

@PasiD09 said:

"Oh, yes, Belekazi! I knew it, my scream last night after the announcement was still hungover from the late night. All worth it! The sky is the limit, girl."

Zenande Mfenyana scoops her first SAFTA for her 'Inimba' role. Images: MzansiMagic

Source: Instagram

Inimba triumphs at SAFTAs, wins fans' hearts and 2 awards

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the South African film and television awards took place on 14 March 2026 in Johannesburg, in celebration of the entertainment industry.

South African TV shows, Blood Legacy, Ithonga, Keldder van Gehuime, and Youngins, were nominated for the best telenovella, including the newcomer Inimba.

Mzansi Magic's production scooped up five nominations for the 2026 SAFTAs, and the show walked away as one of the biggest winners of the night.

Source: Briefly News