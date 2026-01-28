Former Generations star Zenande Mfenyana spoke about her role in Inimba , which is set to premiere its second season this year

During an interview, Zenande, who will reprise her role as the self-described underdog Thumeka, gave insight about her character, who previously lost her son

The actress, having been in the entertainment industry for the past two decades, spoke about her longevity in her profession, crediting discipline and two other aspects

Zenande didn't delve into the plots for Season 2, but she shared that her character is different from the ones she normally plays

Zenande Mfenyana is gearing up for her role as Thumeka in season 2 of the much-loved Inimba, a telenovela that has called Mzansi Magic its home. The actress recently reflected on her character and shared how she prepares for emotionally-driven roles.

While in conversation with Drum, Zenande likened Thumeka to Disney princess Cinderella, an underdog who rarely gets the opportunity to greet visitors. She noted that it was an aspect of the character that she adores and added that Thumeka is one to hold her own.

The seasoned star, who celebrated her nomination at the National Film and TV Awards last year, shared that many people either relate to Thumeka or know someone who does and confessed that it takes a lot of preparation to hit the nail on the head when emotions are the driving force of the scenes.

She told the above-mentioned publication:

"Even before the script comes, I prepare with my fellow actors, and so we don't shoot in sequence. Being prepared all the time is important, and being in sync with other actors is just as important."

With an impressive 20 years in the entertainment industry, Zenande became a familiar and beloved face on South African screens, which is why people were left genuinely stunned when her age came to light, leading many to think she was lying when she said she was 40. On 23 December 2025, the actress posted a picture of herself in Sun City, where she celebrated her birthday.

While speaking about her longevity in her profession, she credited discipline, taking he craft seriously, and not chasing a life of fame, and stated:

"It's also about being able to take constructive criticism well and sifting through it to ascertain what to take and what to discard."

Drum shared that Zenande didn't share much about what's to come in the upcoming season but described her role as different from the ones she had portrayed in the past, which were characters whose pockets were stuffed with money.

