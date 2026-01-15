Former The Queen star Zenande Mfenyana left Inimba fans in tears this week when she bid farewell to her son

The multi-award-winning actress had social media buzzing when she cried for Kamva in the hospital

Fans of the actress and the show showed appreciation to Mfenyana on social media for aceing her role as Thumeka

'Inimba' star Zenande Mfenyana gets praise for her role. Image: ZendandeMfenyana

Source: Twitter

Former Generations actress Zenande Mfenyana trended on social media this week when she mourned her Inimba son, Kamva (played by Tshepiso Jeme).

Mfenyana previously made headlines when she received a National Film and TV Award for her Inimba character as Thumeka.

Her on-screen son, Tshepiso Jeme, who bid farewell to his popular character as Kamva Mabandla, bid farewell to the show this week.

An Inimba fan @Zaza Nyembe praised Mfenyane on her X account on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, for her role on the Mzansi Magic TV show.

"Zenande Mfenyana’s acting is pure, honest, and deeply felt. She brings heart to every role, making each character feel real and relatable. Her talent speaks softly but powerfully, and it stays with you long after the scene ends. Truly gifted. Truly appreciated," she said.

The actress replied on her X account, thanked Zaza for her kind words, and said:

"I appreciate your kind words, Zaza. Thank you so much."

Inimba fans appreciate Mfenyane

@Fabthatolous said:

"She is so selfless in giving herself to her role. She goes there. like at the core.. where you like 'mara Thumz we playing hle' .. she is beautiful 2 watch."

@WilliamSkhosan9 wrote:

"One of a kind, love her."

@MpopzBeks responded:

"I get both of them. Hlathi just can't bury both his kids. I get no Thumeka, no mother wants to bury their child, no science will ever make sense to her at this point, her faith is in God, and I felt the pain."

@donMvuleni reacted:

"Bra, she immersed herself in this one."

@NMqayi92277 said:

"Yho,, that was really painful."

@RealMadamCoco wrote:

"This was brutal. A decision is being made without the mother’s consent. A forced and imposed decision."

@MissKayBerry commented:

"I was close to tears, Thumeka, Goodness Noluntu Mabuza ke star (is a star), shame."

@m_okomatshaya replied:

"She respects her craft so much. Doing it with glowing skin at that."

@PMoilwa32177 reacted:

"Zenande is a gem! As a boy mom, I found myself relating so much. I was deeply touched by yesterday's episode! You deserve all the awards coming your way! O gorogile ngwanyana!"

@destiny_ndlovu said:

"True, I still remember Noluntu and Goodness. She steps into every role wholeheartedly."

@encientLu reacted:

"Indeed, she deserves another Safta. Anything bigger than Safta? She got to get that."

Zenande Mfenyana receives recognition for her 'Inimba' role. Images: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Inimba fans react to a video of Kamva's car crash

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that viewers of Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela Inimba commented on a video of Kamva's car accident.

This comes after fans of the show predicted that a Mabandla family member would be killed this season.

According to the video, Lwandle appears to be the cause of the accident, as he seems agitated in the clip.

Source: Briefly News