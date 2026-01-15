Newcomer Tshepiso Jeme recently opened up about his departure from Mzansi Magic's Inimba

The talented actor played the character of Hlathi and Thumeka's son, Kamva, on the show

Viewers of the show recently commented on Jeme's exit from the popular telenovela

Rising Star Tshepiso Jeme Discusses Playing 'Inimba's Kamva

Source: Twitter

Newcomer Tshepiso Jeme recently opened up about portraying the fan-favourite character of Likamva on Mzansi Magic's Inimba.

Jeme recently trended on social media when his character Likamva "Kamva" Mabandla was involved in a car crash.

Viewers of the isiXhosa TV show were devastated when Jeme's character was written out as he was a favourite on the telenovela.

Inimba fan @simnikieM previously shared on his X account Jeme's character putting his on-screen father, Hlathi (played by Sisa Hewana), in his place.

Jeme reveals in an interview with Sunday World that Likamva was not written to be perfect because he was often impulsive, emotionally raw, and sometimes naïve, but always principled.

Fans of the TV show deeply resonated with the actor's character because of his honesty, while parents saw their sons in him.

“For me, that’s when I realised the character had gone beyond the screen. People weren’t just talking about the show. They were talking about Likamva as if he were a real person they knew,” says the rising star.

Viewers of the fan-favourite telenovela bid farewell to Jeme's role this week, when he was declared brain-dead following a car accident.

Inimba fans bid farewell to Kamva

@lerrykins_ reacted:

"Inasmuch as I didn’t want Likamva to die, an early death to one of the pivotal characters in a story always adds depth. And in this instance, has put such a sharp focus on inimba yomzali. This was a bold move, big ups to the writers of #InimbaMzansi."

@sandikivereads replied:

"Yoh, can they let Kamva actor play him as a ghost, at least he’s too good to go to waste! #InimbaMzansi."

@Jabu_Macdonald commented:

"Lazarus is already thinking of taking Kamva’s heart, our stiefpa (step father) always has a plan."

@manpower_within said:

"I can't overstate the underlying educational element in #INIMBA currently. That scene with Ntsiki had us all thinking she bout to be on I blew it off the back of Kamva's passing, little did we know that she's the responsible Dabs looking out for the fam during tough times."

@SiminkieM wrote::

"#inimbamzansi, why not Thulani or Thandeka? They are the most useless characters in Inimba. No house, No Kids, no food, no. I want a trade. "

@enhlethedreamer responded:

"My heart sank when I saw them take Kamva #InimbaMzansi."

Rising Star Tshepiso Jeme Discusses Playing 'Inimba's Kamva

Source: Twitter

Inimba fans suggest Sannah Mchunu joins TV show

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Inimba fans had social media buzzing this week when they suggested that actress Sannah Mchunu should join the show.

Viewers of the telenovela want either Mchunu to portray the character of Zethu's mother or Lerato Mvelase to play Zethu's sister.

South Africans took to social media this week to comment on the viral video created by fans of the show.

Source: Briefly News