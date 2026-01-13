Rising star and content creator Vuyo Daki is the latest actor to join SABC1's popular soapie Skeem Saam

The soapie shared on social media on Monday, 13 January 2026, that Daki will portray the role of Bandzile

Fans of the educational soapie took to social media to congratulate the star and to comment on his current storyline

Rising Star Vuyo Daki Joins 'Skeem Saam' as Bandzile

Skeem Saam has confirmed that newcomer Vuyo Daki has secured the role of a waiter, Bandzile, on the educational show.

Daki was introduced to the show by fan-favourite character Lehasa (played by Cedric Fourie) on the Monday, 12 January 2026 episode.

The rising star will also act alongside newcomer Relebogile Mothapo, who plays the character of Melita Monama's daughter, Jacqui.

Management talent Mehlareng Actors confirmed Daki's casting on its Instagram account on Monday, 12 January 2026.

"New kid in the block: 🎉 Vuyo Daki takes a massive leap in his acting career as he books his 1st role under the prestigious Mehlareng Actors on the popular SABC 1 drama series Skeem Saam, playing the character of Bandzile, a role that is sure to bring out his exceptional acting skills. We can't wait to see him shine on our screens! 💫 This is just the beginning of his journey to stardom, and we're honored to be a part of it," said the channel.

The educational soapie announced Daki's role on Monday, 12 January 2026, on its Facebook account. The actor portrays the role of a potential waiter, who will replace Koloi at Lehasa's restaurant.

"A waiter recommended by Lehasa fumbles during a crucial interview," wrote the show.

Skeem Saam fans react to Bandzile's storyline

Melody Lebohang replied:

"Let’s go, Banzile."

Zee Maz said:

"Lehasa is even laughing, but he is so fond of this guy."

Refilwed_mmeti commented:

"@dr_vh_darkie congratulations Vuyo👏🔥🔥🙌."

Lr_nathi responded:

"@dr_vh_darkie, now, this is great news.🙌🏿I am proud🔥🔥."

Slondiwe Ndlovu wrote:

"What happens after?"

Parody Lehasa Maphosa Facebook account wrote:

"Why are you all saying I'm running a scam? The interview was real and legit."

Kagiso Abel Bauba Radingwana said:

"All the best to the waiter! Remember that tough interviews are just stepping stones to success."

Tbose Maputla replied:

"Interview ya nakwana soh? (such a short time). The scam was running here."

Sihloniphile D Jamela responded:

"He looks shocked by the muscles of Lehasa."

Vuyo Daki joins 'Skeem Saam' as Bandzile. Images: Mehlareng Actors and Skeem Saam3

