Businessman and popular actor Cornet Mamabolo has opened up about life after leaving Skeem Saam and The River

The Limpopo-born actor recently revealed in an interview that he misses acting

Fans of the businessman previously commented on Mamabolo's TV roles on social media

'Skeem Saam's Cornet Mamabolo wants to return to acting.

Source: Instagram

Former The River and Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo, who is famously known for playing the role of Tbose Maputla, says he misses acting.

The businessman and actor previously made headlines when he opened a resort in his home province.

Fans of the educational soapie Skeem Saam recently commented on Mamabolo's dance moves on social media.

The popular actor shared his role on his X account on 7 November 2022, where he played Lerumo on 1Magic's canned telenovela The River after exiting SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam as the first Tbose Maputla.

Mamabolo shares in an interview with Sowetan that life has been tough since he left television, because he never knows when the next gig is coming.

The former The River star admits that he misses acting, and before anything and everything, he's an actor and loves it.

" I’m obsessed with it, but I just want to do it for the right reasons. However, I want to tell the stories and play the characters I fantasise about, not because I need to survive," says the star.

Mamabolo is hopeful he’ll get an acting gig soon, whether it’s this year or next year.

"God will provide, and I will come back to acting," says the businessman.

The former The River actor also reveals that South Africans still recognise him as Tbose Maputla from SABC1's educational soapie Skeem Saam.

Social media users respond to Mamabolo's TV roles

@sukula_forbes said:

"If it was you, Mapitsi was never gonna cheat on you on Skeem Saam."

@abdul_rsa responded:

"Aibo skeem saam (my friend), usumdala kanje?" (You have grown so much?)

@NaphtallyMO reacted:

"Since o tsamaile Mmapitsi o dira mehlolo," (Mapitsi is insane since you left).

@unapologeticiam responded:

"Mmapitsi is lost without you. The new T. Bose does not know how to love her."

@Ke__Lebohang said:

"Come back, please #SkeemSaam."

@Kwandiwe__ commented:

"Tbose, is that you?"

@ThubaneJustice wrote:

"Wena man yooh you killed that role daso ko The River. Netflix, Showmax nyana dololo ukuphi ndoda or they can't afford you."

@Vincentmak82884 reacted:

"Tbose, please come back to Skeem Saam and play the real Thabo's role."

@Balesh_Mopedi said:

"This looks fresh. I'm glad Kwaito came to your wedding."

Ex-'Skeem Saam' actor Cornet Mamabolo wishes to return to the small screen.

Source: Instagram

