Former Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo topped Twitter trends this week for his dance video on TikTok

Mamabolo who played the first Tbose Maputla in the soapie has been replaced by Hungani Ndlovu

Viewers of the educational soapie took to Mamabolo's TikTok video to comment on his dancing

Former Skeem Saam actor-turned-resort owner, Cornet Mamabolo had social media buzzing this week when he posted a video of himself dancing.

The former The River star who got replaced by Hungani Ndlovu on Skeem Saam played the role of Mapitsi's husband, Tbose Maputla.

Social media user @tshoaniiey shared a TikTok video of Mamabolo's dance moves on X on Tuesday, 3 June.

The video comes after content creator Kay Mahapa requested Mamabolo's return on the soapie as Tbose Maputla.

Mahapa said: "Bring back the real Tbose Maputla."

Fans of the show requested Mamabolo's return when his previous character, now played by Hungani Ndlovu forgave Mapitsi (Mogau Mothlatswi) for cheating on him.

PIWE commented on social media:

"Mapitsi never cheated when she was with you."

Mamabolo, who portrayed the first Thabo "Tbose" Maputla left the SABC1 soapie in 2021 to pursue his businesses.

Skeem Saam fans react to Mamabolo's dancing

@GENEVIE16902842 said:

"It's like he knew scenarios like that were planned."

user2296141025766 replied:

"Thabo hle Mapitsi wa tseba o tswile molao (Thabo please, Mapitsi is out of line) jwang ka baka la Romeo a batla di open marriage please, (because Romeo wanted an open marriage). Mapitsi o rata wena eseng Romeo," (Mapitsi only loved you, not Romeo).

edwinsmatapamodik wrote:

"Thomas oja Mapitsi (Thomas is having an affair with Mapitsi) wena o sa dira di content, (you are busy with content). Ba rekisitsi le morwa wa gao Pitsi", (they also sold your son Pitsi).

Lebza300 replied:

"Obowe otlotseya Mapitsi wahao (come back and take Mapitsi back). Nou Hungani oswela dikano tsagao otsamaya abetha batho", (Hungani is paying for your sins and hitting people).

Thick_Lenyoress said:

"Thabo re tshwere mathata tlhe (Thabo we have problems on the show). Motho o itirile wena kwaa and yanong o batla go itshwarela Mapitsi", (someone is portraying you and he wants to forgive Mapitsi).

@kay_segoto wrote:

"Ende o happy shame, ote tjella zaka ha hae le family ya hae" (and he's happing spending his money with his real family).

Jennifer Makhatha responded:

"Mapitsi o febetse Tbose ola a mocha (Mapitsi is having an affair with the new Tbose). Wi irile sentle wamo sia," (you did well by leaving her).

Hungani Ndlovu replaced Cornet Mamabolo as Tbose Maputla. Image: SkeemSaam3

