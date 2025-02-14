The former Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo is balling off-screen as he keeps on securing the bag

The star who used to play the character of T-Bose has proven that one can make more money off-screen

Mamabolo excitedly announced on his social media page that he was now a resort owner

Actor Cornet Mamabolo is a proud businessman. Image: @ornetmamabolo

Source: Instagram

Media personality Cornet Mamabolo is about to enjoy the fruits of his labour. The actor, who is now a fully-fledged businessman, owns a nature resort.

Recently, the former Skeem Saam actor made headlines on social media of him securing the bag off-screen. The star who used to play the character of T-Bose is living proof that hard work pays off if you believe in yourself.

Mamabolo proudly announced that he was now a resort owner. Cornet shared on his social media page that he opened a new nature resort in Limpopo called Mabodibane Resort.

He wrote:

"The vibe you get @mabodibane_resort_ I’m just a village boy trying to make the best out of this thing called life. I’m building it one brick at a time. One day it will make sense, trust me, with all its challenges it will eventually be what I have envisioned it to be from the inception of its idea/vision. #unstoppabletrain #nochildishproblems #nocrisis #wealthyatanearlyage."

Previously, Mamabolo spoke with Briefly News journalist Jessica Gcaba about his new business venture and what led him to start a business within the tourism sector.

He said:

"I was inspired by the space, the love for my village and kids. The space is more of a heritage space, but more than anything, it was to give kids in my village an amazing space to create beautiful memories.

"This for me also is to say, we shouldn’t look too far for beauty, for opportunities, because they are right before us, in the very dusty villages. The inspiration is just endless, I could make references to a million things."

Cornet Mamabolo links up with Skeem Saam cast on birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cornet Mamabolo, known for his role on Skeem Saam, reunited with his former co-stars to mark his 33rd birthday.

The actor took to Twitter to post a video showing the celebrations with legendary faces such as Africa Tsoai. Excited fans took to the comments section to wish Cornet a happy birthday and rave about the epic reunion.

