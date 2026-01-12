Popular Skeem Saam actress Zizo Sobhutyu opens up about portraying high schooler Mosebjwadi on the educational soapie

Sobhutyu 's character recently warmed the hearts of the fans when her Mosebjwadi's teacher took her to Cape Town for the first time

Viewers of the show recently took to social media to comment on Mosebjwadi's storyline

Zizo Sobhutyu discusses playing Mosebjadi on 'Skeem Saam'.

Source: Twitter

Newcomer Zizo Sobhutyu opens up about her character Mosebjwadi's current storyline on SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam.

The fan-favourite actress, who stars opposite Vusi Leremi, has been making waves on social media since her teenage character went on a trip to Cape Town.

The educational soapie recently shared Mosebjwadi's trip on its X account on 6 January 2026.

On the show, Sobhutyu's character is taken to Cape Town for the first time by her school teacher and deputy principal, Evelyn Maswahla (played by Vele Manenje).

Sobhutyu reveals in an interview with Sunday World that stepping into the Mosebjwadi world requires an emotional grounding in where the character comes from.

“Before scenes, I remind myself of the shack, the bullying, and the constant feeling of being ‘less than’. I channel all of that into my performance,” says the rising star.

The actress adds that the Cape Town storyline is a significant shift for her young character as the setting brings a softer tone and allows Mosebjwadi to experience freedom for the first time.

Skeem Saam fans respond to Mosebjadi's storyline

@Deeps_Mongale said:

"Teachers such as Ms. Evelyn Maswahla are God-sent to learners with low self-esteem by boosting it and making them believe in themselves."

@caliciouz replied:

"I love it for her to shine. But let’s talk about Alfred’s jealousy."

@snzobo407 wrote:

"I don’t know, but I just have a feeling that something bad is going to happen to Sebi."

@Mahlatse57 responded:

"I love seeing Mosebjadi Cape Town scenes, seeing kids from a disadvantaged background catch a break is heartwarming."

@Makgobadi99 reacted:

"Wow, jealousy is such an ugly thing. Lewatle and Amo's comments about Mosebjadi are so vile."

@ThaaBLaa responded:

"Le toxic lona, (you are toxic). I know she's going to drown."

@RhuMa101 wrote:

"Mosebjadi's storyline is reminding my old a*s to live and dream again."

@mrsnare_j said:

"This mam Maswahla and Mosebjadi Cape Town trip gives me anxiety."

@MahlakoT44042 commented:

"If there is anyone who deserves the holiday is Mosebjadi. Thank you, Ma'am Maswahla."

@BombaiBob responded:

"I won't. This is the worst part of the show, whenever they pop up its just sh*ts for the show."

@Jesicantimbana said:

"Nora must just support Mosebjadi and allow her to follow her dreams. I'm happy that the Cape Town trip between Mosebjadi and Evelyn was a success, and nothing bad happened."

@MbalizaBlose replied:

"Aww, I like Ma’am Maswahla exposing Mosebjadi to such nice things and adopting her as a daughter, really."

@lindzmlangeni reacted:

"Mosebjadi must know that she has to work hard to afford a comfortable life and leave Nora alone."

