Businessman and actor Thabiso Molokomme, who is famously known for playing Paxton Kgomo, recently impressed his fans when he took his mother to Dubai

Molokomme announced the surprise trip to his beloved mother on his social media this past week

Skeem Saam fans and celebrity friends of the popular actor commented on Molokomme's gesture

'Skeem Saam' Star Thabiso Molokomme Takes Mom to Dubai, SA Reacts to Photos. Images:_thabisom

Source: UGC

Award-winning actor Thabiso Molokomme, who portrays the character of Paxton Kgomo on Skeem Saam, recently surprised his mother with a trip to Dubai for her birthday.

The rising star, who previously made headlines when he graduated with distinctions at the University of Johannesburg, celebrated his mother's 55th birthday overseas.

https://briefly.co.za/entertainment/celebrities/127091-skeem-saam-star-thabiso-paxton-molokomme-graduates-with-distinctions-im-so-extremely-proud-myself/

The talented actor recently shared his trip to Dubai with his mom and posted videos and photos on his Instagram account.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Molokomme captioned the post: "Thank you, Mama, for everything. Father, all honour and praise belong to you. 🙏🏼❤️."

In the clip, the actor is seen surprising his mother with a trip to Dubai for her 55th birthday.

Social media users respond to the actor's post

Yayarsa said:

"May your cup never run dry. OMG! I just love you even more! Bless you ❤️."

Former Big Brother Mzansi star Mich_mazibuko reacted:

"The joy this brought me🤍."

Podcasters Centtwinz wrote:

"Oh, I love this so much. Bless you, this is beautiful ❤️."

Kwanda_Photography replied:

"Oh, man, her WhatsApp is about to be so liiiit. This is so beautiful, man."

Nonx.Smk80 responded:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ May our good Lord continue to bless the works of your hands 👏🏿."

Bangthegentleman wrote:

"Love this. 🫶🏽 Well done, Superstar CEO."

Skeem Saam actor Eric Macheru replied:

"Amazing."

Impowering.Women said:

"This is great, honour ur parents."

Themba.Phaleng responded:

"@_thabisom, this is beautiful. 🤩 I’m emotional on her behalf ❤️

Linalingling393 wrote:

"This is so wonderful. 🔥❤️💐💐💐💐Mama deserves it 🫶."

Thantsharoxy replied:

"This is beautiful, my boy. May God keep blessing you. It's so nice to see honoring one's parents not referred to as a black tax.❤️❤️❤️."

Star.Gracey reacted:

"Her smile says it all, Chomi 😂😍."

Sophiaramonate commented:

"Me, smiling the entire video."

Mbatha.Buyi said:

"May God continue to bless this family 👏🙌❤️."

Lindamatsolo responded:

"I love you for this! The things you have done for your mom 😭😭😩🥹🥹."

Brandon_Mabulana wrote:

"I am proud of you, bro. God Bless you✨️."

Moriahfor_yhwh commented:

"This is so cute, love this for both of you. God bless y'all ."

'Skeem Saam' actor Thabiso Molokomme surprises his mom with a trip to Dubai. Image: _Thabisom

Source: Getty Images

From Siphesihle Ndaba to Thabiso Molokomme: 3 Mzansi celebs who graduated

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi celebrities proved to their fans that education is still the key to success when they graduated with flying colours.

The likes of Siphesihle Ndaba, Oskido, and Skeem Saam's Thabiso Molokomme made their fans and families proud when they shared their academic achievements online.

The actors, DJs, and TV personalities from around the country took to social media to celebrate bagging certificates and degrees from different institutions this year.

Source: Briefly News