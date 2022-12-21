Mzansi celebrities proved to their fans that education is still the key to success when they graduated with flying colours in 2022

The likes of Siphesihle Ndaba, Oskido and Skeem Saam 's Thabiso Molokomme made their fans and families proud when they shared their academic achievements online

The actors, DJs and TV personalities from around the country took to social media to celebrated bagging certificates and degrees from different institutions this year

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi entertainers led by example when it came to making education fashionable in 2022. Countless celebs made their fans and families proud this year when they graduated with flying colours.

Oskido, Thabiso Molokomme and Siphesihle Ndaba made Mzansi proud in 2022. image: @oskidoibelieve, @_thabisom, @ceecee_ndaba

Source: Instagram

Most of our actors, musicians and social media influencers took to their timelines to celebrate their academic achievements with the rest of the country.

Briefly News takes a look at three stars who inspired their peers and supporters to go back to school after they posted snaps of themselves gracefully donning their academic gowns.

Oskido celebrates his academic achievement with friends and family

The veteran music producer went back to school this year and worked hard after enrolling at the University of Pretoria in February. The record label owner did a five-month course in project management and aced it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After successfully completing his studies, his friend and businesswoman, DJ Zinhle, threw him a lit graduation party to celebrate his achievement. The Umlilo hitmaker was proud of her mentor and posted the pics of Oskido's graduation ceremony on her timeline.

Siphesihle Ndaba bags second degree

Gomora actress Siphesihle Ndaba is not just about fashion and beauty but she's also educated. The stunner took to her official Instagram account to flex about bagging her second degree, and we love to see it.

The star, who plays the character of Mazet in the Mzansi Magic telenovela, bagged her honours degree in dramatic arts from Rhodes University this year, reports TshisaLIVE. She captioned her pic rocking her academic gown:

"I’m two degrees hotter. How’s the temperature that side?"

Thabiso Molokomme graduates with 20 distinctions

The Skeen Saam actor is not just a star on TV but he's also a shining star when it comes to education. Thabiso Molokomme made his fans and rents super proud when he graduated with 20 distinctions. He was doing operations management at the University of Johannesburg.

The former YoTV child star shared that he worked long mornings, days and nights in order to achieve the 20 distinctions. He shared that he does have plans of studying further, adding that praying and working hard can get you anywhere.

Lamiez Holworthy encourages Khuli Chana to go back to school

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy proved again that she's more than just a wife to her rapper hubby, Khuli Chana. The Metro FM presenter encouraged the Buyile hitmaker to go back to school after leaving it over ten years ago.

Khuli took to social media a few days ago to share that he has enrolled at AFDA, a film, arts and television school.

The talented musician thanked Lamiez for encouraging him to return to school and for her continued support. The star said he's repositioning and recreating his brand because his tune Buyile is deeper than a song to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News