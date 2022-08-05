DJ Zinhle threw Oskido a huge graduation party after he completed a project management course and invited other graduates and SA celebs

the reality TV star took to her timeline to congratulate the record label boss and also shared snaps from the epic ceremony

Social media users congratulated the music producer after seeing snaps of the party attended by the likes of Unathi Nkayi and Zinhle's bae, Murdah Bongz

DJ Zinhle threw a huge graduation party for DJ Oskido. The music label boss went back to school recently and Zinhle blessed him with a party fit for a king aftre he completed his project management course.

DJ Zinhle threw an epic graduation party for DJ Oskido. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle, who is Oskido's friend, took to her timeline to share stunning snaps that were captured at the music producer's epic event. Graduates and some of Mzansi's A-listers honoured the invite and showed up at the event.

Besides Zinhle, celebs such as Unathi Nkayi and the Umlilo hitmaker's baby dad, Murdah Bongz, were also spotted at Oskido's graduation ceremony.

According to Sunday World, Zinhle had promised to throw the party for Oskido when he graduated last month.Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star captioned her post:

"@oskidoibelieve’s graduation party was filled with so much joy.. So proud of you Oski, higher and higher…"

The businesswoman's fans took to her comment section to also congratulate the Back to the Future hitmaker.

megatron_syshle said:

"What a beautifully captured moment."

yoleigh_m wrote:

"Congratulations Oskido!!"

neo_kgolane commented:

"Oskido, well done."

khuphesiphiwe said:

"Congratulations my brother."

dr_monate.mkolo wrote:

"It all mighty... I won’t forget when he opened downtown at Volkstrust ... Very humble man... Stay bless @oskidoibelieve."

ausi_mampe added:

"Made me to start following him! Absolutely admire you both."

