South African celeb sangomas hogged headlines for the right and wrong reasons in 2022 and also topped trends lists on social media

Popular traditional healers such as Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni had to defend themselves from their naysayers when they opened up about doing things the unconventional way

Mpho Wabadimo bagged the top prize on Big Brother Mzansi and she and her new man Themba Broly occasionally serve Mzansi couple goals on the timeline

Mzansi celeb sangomas made headlines for good and wrong reasons in 2022. The traditional healers opened up about their spiritual journeys and sometimes shared more than what was expected from them.

Mpho Wabadimo, Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni are some of the celeb sangomas who hogged headlines in 2022. image: @bigbromzansi, @dr_maweni, @gogo_skhotheni

The sangomas trended for all the good they did during the year and also topped the trends list for controversies surrounding their lives. They also participated in reality shows about the spiritual world and TV shows meant for entertaining Mzansi.

Briefly News takes a look at three celeb sangomas who shared their lives with Mzansi this year.

Gogo Maweni faces heavy criticism from her naysayers

Gogo Maweni became more popular in the past 12 months. The Izangoma Zodumo star faced heavy criticism from Twitter users but was seemingly unfazed by her naysayers. The sangoma topped the trends list when she claimed she bewitched her baby fathers.

Many people accused her of using muthi on actor SK Khoza when videos of him acting a fool and fighting at parties surfaced on social media. Gogo Maweni, real name Makgotso Lee-Anne Mokopo, also made headlines when she shared her plans to turn her hubby into a zombie should he die before her.

Did Gogo Skhotheni take a second husband?

Gogo Skhotheni also gained popularity after revealing that she has taken a second hubby. She claimed her ancestors instructed her to get herself a second man, reports TshisaLIVE.

The sangoma appears on shows such as Moja Love's Dlozi Lam and on Mzansi Magic's Izangoma Zodumo. She trended for days on social media when she revealed how she's doing things the unconventional way.

Patricia Motsoeneng said she asked her ancestors about another thing she could do besides taking a second husband but they kept telling her the same thing.

Mpho Wabadimo wins Big Brother Mzansi

The stunning sangoma shot to fame when she entered and won Big Brother Mzansi. She bagged a whopping R2 million prize money, reports ZAlebs. The star opened up about her experience on the reality show when she was part of the Castle Milk Stout Ancestors'Day panel discussion.

Mpho Wabadimo shared that she couldn't do certain things in Big Brother's house because she's a "child of the ancestors". She said she couldn't burn incense to communicate with her ancestors while she was part of the show. She said she went to the show to show people that African spirituality is freedom. Besides winning the prize money, Mpho Wabadimo bagged herself a man on the show. She and Themba Broly usually serve Mzansi couple goals on their timelines.

Gogo Maweni responds to fake sangoma claims

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni reportedly responded to a troll who called her out for being a fake sangoma. The popular sangoma accused the hater of tarnishing the names of the local healers.

The reality TV star told the troll using the name Thuli Mfeka where to get off after she accused Mzansi sangomas of being fake and living the soft life with hard-earned cash of people they allegedly scam.

ZAlebs reports that Gogo Maweni revealed that she has been living the soft life since birth. She usually shows off her whips and designer outfits on her timeline.

