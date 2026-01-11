Fan-favourite Skeem Saam actor Vusi Leremi admits he was shocked by his character's latest storyline

Leremi has been portraying the popular character of Clement for over a decade on the soapie

Fans of the educational soapie recently commented on Leremi's character on social media

Popular South African actor Vusi Leremi recently opened up about his character, Clement Seakamela's addiction storyline in Skeem Saam.

Leremi previously received applause on social media for his acting skills and for nailing the role.

The SABC recently shared on its X account on 7 January 2026 that Leremi's character, Clement, is on drugs.

"Lehasa finally uncovers evidence that Clement is a drug user," wrote the show.

Leremi reveals in an interview with Sunday World that he was shocked to read his character's drug storyline because Clement has always been someone that viewers of the show trust.

“Clement has always been someone viewers trust. So seeing him go down this path was unsettling," says Leremi.

The actor adds that he realised how brave and necessary this direction was, and if it felt uncomfortable, it meant the story was doing what it needed to do.

The fan-favourite star also reveals that addiction doesn’t choose weak or unprincipled people, and there was a huge responsibility to approach the storyline with honesty and care, not judgment.

"The goal was never to shock, but to reflect reality and maybe help someone feel seen. Addiction often looks very normal at first, and that’s what makes it dangerous,” adds the star.

Skeem Saam fans react to Clement's storyline

@Simonmabesele wrote:

"We call this one a carrying person, even though it may seem otherwise, but Lehasa loves this guy."

@MissLuu_nje said:

"Pretty was crazy for blaming Koloi for not knowing Clement's whereabouts. You'd think she knows the signs of an addict by now, angithi Eunice aka Miss Executive was behaving the same way as Clement, but I guess she has amnesia."

@uNomafu_ replied:

"Clement threatening the part owner of Khwezi beautu and the person who can expose him for using cocaine to said Pumpkin and Mantuli kayi one is laughable. The drugs are making him dumb."

@IMGOLDINCOLOUR commented:

"I want this Clement druggie storyline to stretch to a point where he steals furniture for a fix because that is the reality of many families."

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"Watching Clement turn into a drug addict is so disappointing. We literally raised him as a country. Is this what a disappointed parent feels like?"

@CeeNkuna replied:

"Clement should just be taken back to Turf because he’s getting out of hand."

@Jesicantimbana responded:

"I want Clement to be caught ASAP."

