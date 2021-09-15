Skeem Saam's Vusi Leremi, aka Clement, Applauded for His Acting Skills

Skeem Saam star Vusi Leremi has been applauded for his acting skills and the way he slays his character in the show

The talented actor portrays the role of current fan favourite, Clement, in the popular SABC 1 telenovela

According to the soapie's current storyline, Clement is madly in love with his uncle Kwaito's former colleague Tlotliso

Talented young actor Vusi Leremi has been applauded for his acting skills. The star portrays the character of Clement in Skeem Saam.

The viewers of the show took to social media to share their thoughts on the popular SABC 1 telenovela's current storyline and how Vusi is slaying his role.

Clement is head over heels in love with Kwaito's former colleague, Tlotliso. Kwaito is his uncle in the soapie. Clement fell in love with Tlotliso when he came to his family's home to check up on Kwaito. They are now dating, according to ZAlebs.

The fans of the show took to Twitter to applaud Vusi Leremi for the way he slays his character. Check out some of their thoughts below:

@SaneSidimba wrote:

"Clement is living the soft life but It'll end in tears."

@MYavhudi said:

"Not Clement telling his uncle to rest."

@Mfazwe_za wrote:

"Just like his Auntie it will end in tears, mara after Shopping."

@malapela_tebogo added:

"Mjolo the pandemic, the delta variant, very dangerous that one."

'Skeem Saam' fans applaud writers after Tbose and Mapitsi's wedding

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam viewers took to social media to praise the telenovela's writers for a great storyline. The fans watched the wedding of Mapitsi and Thabo on the popular SABC 1 show on Monday night, 30 August.

Mapitsi and Thabo, played by Mogau Motlhatswi and Cornet Mamabolo respectively, finally tied the knot after a roller-coaster relationship. According to the telenovela's storyline, Mapitsi and Tbose started dating when they were in high school.

They became parents when they were just teenagers. They broke up and moved on until they decided to rekindle their love when they were adults and working, according to TshisaLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za