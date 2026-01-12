Popular South African DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee has responded to rumours that DJ Maphorisa has dumped Amapiano

Maphorisa, who has been making hits as an Amapiano music producer and musician, is reportedly joining another genre

South Africans commented on Prince Kaybee's response to Maphorisa leaving the popular genre

Prince Kaybee mocks DJ Maphorisa for joining Afro-house music. Images: PrinceKaybee

Award-winning music producer Prince Kaybee, real name Kabelo Motsamai, responded to reports that popular musician DJ Maphorisa is leaving Amapiano for another genre.

Motsamai previously caused a buzz online when he threw subtle jabs at the Amapiano sensation and Scotts Maphuma's song.

Kaybe recently took to his social media account to slam Ai and wished for its downfall on his social media.

The award-winning music producer laughed off reports that Maphorisa is switching genres on his X account on Sunday, 11 January 2026.

This comes after the entertainment channel 2022 Africa shared on its X account on Sunday, 11 January 2026, that the musician and music producer is leaving Amapiano.

"DJ Maphorisa announces he's leaving the Amapiano genre and going back to Afro-house music," said the channel.

Social media users react to DJ Maphorisa's career move

@AfterEarth said:

"Phori 6 months down the line: 'I’m the one who put 3step on the map'. It’s about time… We are also going back to the real Amapiano."

@mpho_deep_za reacted:

"Pockets and stomach are full now. And that's his downfall."

@alincume_za wrote:

"Afro-House and Afro-Tech are the only tickets to get more gigs internationally. That is why Coffee and Shimza are focused on that genre. This is a business move for Phori."

@misty_za responded:

"Not kabi neh, but laughing at Maphorisa switching genres is funny, considering he’s mastered more genres than most DJs have attempted. He can leave amapiano today, do afro-house tomorrow, and still be musically ahead of DJs who’ve been stuck in one sound their whole career."

The Pretoria music producer confirmed reports that he was leaving the genre on his Instagram on Sunday, 11 January 2026, by stating that Amapiano is in good hands.

@thabs116 said:

"And he was mocking you about the afro house look now."

@Mphoo_Chidi wrote:

"Farewell, legend, at least you are leaving us in the good hands of @KabzaDeSmall."

@Siboguzzman responded:

"Chaos, fire, and beat drops. This isn’t your grandma’s Afro-house. Get ready to sweat, shuffle, and question life all at once, Maphorisa bringing drama AND rhythm – pack earplugs and energy drinks."

@timsagrado said:

"He is one of the pioneers of Amapiano music. However, change is growth, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with switching lanes."

@OlfctryScntsZA reacted:

"Yep, 3 step is popping now, he is coming for all these small boys."

Prince Kaybee comments on DJ Maphorisa leaving Amapiano. Image: LawdPhori

DJ Maphorisa addresses Biri Marung hitmaker Tebogo Mashego

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Amapiano sensation DJ Maphorisa fired shots at Biring Marung star Tebogo Mashego online.

This comes a few months after Mashego accused Maphorisa of not paying him for his hit song.

South Africans commented on Maphorisa's Instagram Live clip on Wednesday, 7 January 2026.

