Rising star Relebogile Mothapo is the latest actress to join SABC1's popular soapie Skeem Saam

The soapie shared on social media on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, that Mothapo will portray the role of Jacqui Monama

Fans of the educational soapie took to social media to congratulate the star and to comment on her current storyline

Skeem Saam has confirmed that teen actress Relebogile Mothapo has secured a role on the educational show.

Mothapo will play the character of actress Hellen Motsuki's on-screen, teenage daughter, Jaqui Monama.

The rising star will act alongside veteran actress Harriet Manamela, who plays the character of Meikie Maputla.

The educational soapie revealed on its X account on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, that Mothapo has joined the show.

"Say hello to the newest member of the Skeem Saam cast! Relebogile Mothapo is stepping into the role of Jacqui Monama, and we can’t wait for her entrance on November 19th! What do you think her storyline will bring?" said the show.

Skeem Saam fans react to the latest casting

@reign_kayz reacted:

"Like mother, like daughter. Looking forward to seeing her. Yeah, Melita needs to be called out for putting a man before her children. There's a slight resemblance to her screen dad."

@Ron_Mightyyy wrote:

"Bringing a 15-year-old to play a 15-year-old character."

@sabby_masabi said:

"Trouble loading. Another headache from a teen. Welcome, Relebohile. Ooh, Melita will face the reality of indoda first while leaving her kids behind."

@fashlord712 replied:

"Finally, Patxon will have a sister he can role with. Welcome, Jacqui Monama."

@Seago_SG responded:

"She's coming in with a bang. Onothoma ka drama," (She's starting with drama)

@_TheBlaqGuy reacted:

"Ngwana wa Melita is already stressing Obed le Fefo."

@ZeeRight wrote:

"Finally! What about Melita’s other child?"

@BlaqSantaClaus reacted:

"She should fall pregnant with Pax's baby kunyiwe once."

@RealDeepvince said:

"Uzothoba, I face ka Mr Kgomo, phela ushayiwe yesterday."

@Thiba_mowe replied:

"He banna? Le rena re nyako actela Skeem Saam. Le rena re nyako tṣ̌wa Tving! Le swere neng di auditions kgane?" (We also wanna be on Skeem Saam and appear on TV. When did you hold auditions?)

@King_Turbofx10 responded:

"So lomjita owaboshelwa I rape istory sakhe saphela kanjalo?" (So, this guy who was arrested for rape is free?)

What to know about Melita's daughter

According to TVSA, Melita's daughter, Jacqui Monama, is portrayed by teen actress Relebogile Mothapo, who is described as confident, beautiful, and sharp.

"But behind her poise lies a complicated past and a heart full of questions. Having grown up without her parents, she battles feelings of abandonment and shame, especially toward her mother, Melita, whose affair with Mr Kgomo cast a long shadow over her life," wrote the publication.

6 South African actors join Skeem Saam

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam welcomed new actors to star opposite Cedric Fourie, who plays the role of Lehasa Maphosa.

Fourie starred opposite legendary actor Ronald Mkwanazi, who played the role of a criminal mastermind, Ta Austin.

SABC PR Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela shared with Briefly News journalist Mbali Tebele what to expect on Skeem Saam.

