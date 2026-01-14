Inimba fans had social media buzzing this week when they suggested that actress Sannah should join the show

Viewers of the telenovela want either Mchunu to portray the character of Zethu's mother or Lerato Mvelase to play Zethu's sister

South Africans took to social media this week to comment on the viral video created by fans of the show

'Inimba' viewers suggest actress Sannah Mchunu joins the telenovela as Zethu's mom. Image: GettyImage

Viewers of Mzansi Magic's isiXhosa telenovela, Inimba, would like former Gomora actress Sannah Mchunu to join the show as Zuthu's (Mpumie Khuzwayo) mother.

Mchunu recently made headlines when she secured a role on SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy.

The popular telenovela was recently renewed for a second season by Mzansi Magic.

The Generations: The Legacy actress Sannah Mchunu shared a clip on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, of a viewer from the show revealing that Mchunu would make a great addition to the isiXhosa telenovela.

The clip is captioned: "A humble request to the Inimba writers."

In the video, the fan says that because they have not heard or seen anything about Zethu's family, South Africans are now requesting the writers of Inimba to bring in Sannah Mchunu as Zethu's mother.

"I think I love that concept. We need Sannah Mchunu to stand up for Zethu, for what is about to happen," says the fan.

Another fan suggested that actress Lerato Mvelase could also join the show as Zethu's big sister.

Inimba fans react to the video

Liphiwek said:

"That was my Twitter request 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Busisiwe.mamkeli replied:

"Let him be fetched if he tells them that she gave birth to that child, and they are appreciative❤️🙌😂."

Zae_moyo wrote:

"Ya that was a huge miss for them. It's such an amazing drama. It's teaching us a lot."

Marangrangmphahlele said:

"Definitely, I cried when she was alone at the hospital. I have been asking about Thulani and Thandeka's house. They seem to live on the street."

Sherry_magano reacted:

"I know you’ll kill that character, shame, mommy🤞🏻🤞🏻. O tlo refa what we are looking for struu God🤞🏻."

Sth3shy commented:

"Oh, yesssss @sanamchunu7... jonga it will be so lit... I'm raising @brendangxoli as Zethu's big sister.. you'll thank me later ❤️🙌."

Samuke_sibiya wrote:

"And Sanna must address Thumeka's mistreatment of Zethu."

Siphelicious said:

"That's true, but I am conflicted. 😢😢 They are both my favourite people! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼."

Majabuduma reacted:

"I vote for this one uyadingeka kahle, kahle kushoda yena," (She's missing).

Ayandankqayi responded:

"They should actually bring in both them Zethu needs people on her corner @inimbamzansi @inimba.mzansi @sanamchunu7 @lerato_mvelase."

'Inimba' viewers want Sannah Mchunu to join the cast as Zethu's mother. Images: PhilMphela and Jabu McDonald

