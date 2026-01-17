Talented actor Thami Mngqolo has returned to TV with a new role in Mzansi Magic's gospel telenovela Genesis

The former Generations star is famously known for his character as Senzo Dhlomo on the SABC1 soapie

Mngqolo's fans congratulated him on his latest role, while others commented on the TV show's storyline

Former 'Generations' Actor Thami Mngqolo Joins 'Genesis', SA Reacts

Popular actor and businessman Thami Mngqolo, who previously played a gay character on SABC1's soapie, has joined Mzansi Magic's Genesis.

Mngqolo previously made headlines when he opened up about the hardships of portraying a gay character on Generations.

The popular actor also returned to the small screen when he joined Mzansi Magic's drama series, Code 13, alongside his former Generations co-star Zolisa Xaluva.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account on Saturday, 17 January 2026, that the actor has joined the cast of Genesis.

"Former Generations actor Thami Mngqolo has joined Mzansi Magic’s telenovela, Genesis," said McDonald.

Thami's fans react to his latest role

@RealMadamCoco said:

"Senzo is back. I know it’s a good return. May he be Mmarona’s lover. They would be good together."

@Ktolom reacted:

"I love it for him. I haven’t seen him on the screen for quite some time now."

@KhanyisaniNtul4 commented:

"I am so happy for the dude."

@MaiyeKeren wrote:

"I hope o tsile go jola le (I hope he will date) Mmarona. Re lapile ke (tired of) redundant storyline sa Bonko le Mmarona."

@michellemodika said:

"He has no internet presence, this is his old picture, neh?"

@Florencemsiman1 replied:

"Yoh, it's been years since I last saw him on my screen."

@mrsnare_j responded:

"He’s talented this one, but what outfit is this? Is it acting or what?"

@Lorato_Xaba reacted:

"It’s about time we see some new faces to shake up the storyline! I know Thami will do justice to any character he takes on. He is a good actor."

@talker987 wrote:

"Dlala, dlala Senzo."

@clindoh08 responded:

"It's been a long time coming!"

@bethelZETO said:

" I am happy for him."

@_skambora reacted:

"Gabriel is already moering him lol."

@liciousmajae wrote:

"I love this for him."

@zolaka7 replied:

"He is so talented though."

@MiccaSefake said:

"I hope yena le Marona hit it off."

Thami Mngqolo's Other TV Roles

TVSA reports that Mngqolo has also starred in Home Affairs seasons 2 and 3 and eTV's Saints & Sinners as David.

The star has also acted in BET_Africa's cancelled telenovela Isono as Maradona and Greed & Desire as Kenny Msomi.

