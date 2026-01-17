Yizo Yizo fans have been wondering where legendary actress Charity Sehlohole is now after exiting the popular drama series

The actress, who is also well-known for her role as Thandeka on SABC1's soapie Generations , recently trended on social media

Fans of the youth drama series and soapie commented on her previous TV roles and recent photo on X

SA Reacts to a Photo of Former 'Generations' Star Charity Sehlohole: "Still a Flame"

Source: Twitter

Legendary actress and businesswoman Charity Sehlohole recently had social media buzzing when her latest photo was shared online.

Sehlohole, who starred opposite Kagiso Rakosa as Thandeka on Generations, was spotted with fellow actress Palesa Madisakwane.

The former Zone 14 star also acted alongside Innocent Masuku in SABC1's Yizo Yizo.

Social media user @Moshe_Mose shared a photo of the legendary actress on his X account on Friday, 16 January 2026.

"Charity Sehlohole is still a flame," he captioned the post.

In the photo, Sehlohole is seen with former Generations actress and podcaster, Palesa Madisakwane.

According to LinkedIn, actress Charity Sehlohole has been employed as a Talent Coordinator at Digol.uk in the UK since June 2020.

South Africans respond to the post

@Miz_Ruraltarain said:

"With Mamatlakala road eyebrows."

@Moshe_Meso replied:

"This one made Javas sleep ko rank."

@junius_sewata wrote:

"She is the reason I was watching 'Ke Nako'."

@uMaster_Sandz commented:

"I thought that was Boity."

@Moshe_Meso asked:

"How old are you, my king?"

@Lilisa67290976 wrote:

"I wanted to be her friend so bad, naku (during) Yizo Yizo."

@JasonKhumalo3rd said:

"My first model C crush, whom I was also prepared to sleep at a rank for."

@bigb_maseka wrote:

"I used to crush on her way back in the days."

@TumzaTMash commented:

"Elizabeth, nare ne ele motho wa Zorro?" (Was she in a relationship with Zorro as Elizabeth?)

@collen_sambo2 replied:

"We grew up with her on our screens."

@ka_madesi said:

"That Yizo Yizo debate episode, damm she was hot."

Sehlohole's popular TV roles

TVSA reports that the legendary actress Charity Sehlohole is best known for her role as Thandeka in SABC1's soapie Generations.

Sehlohole also previously starred in the popular drama series Mzansi, where she played the character of Coco for 2 seasons. The actress was reportedly nominated for a Duku Duku Award for her character in the drama series.

The legendary actress also played the role of Thandeka in SABC1's multi-award-winning youth drama series Yizo Yizo and played Mrs Big in Zone 14.

Sehlohole is also famously known for her roles in Keletso, Khululeka, Ke Nako, Ke Bona Boloi, and The Teen on a Tightrope.

