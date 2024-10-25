The South African Yizo Yizo star Innocent Masuku is back in the spotlight after quite some time

The actor was seen at an unknown school giving a motivational talk with the children

The video of the star was posted on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews

'Yizo Yizo' star Innocent Masuku motivated young kids. Image: @tshisalive

Source: UGC

The South African disgraced actor Innocent Masuku has again made headlines on social media.

Video of Innocent Masuku motivating kids trends on X

The former Yizo Yizo actor Innocent "Bobo" Masuku became the talk of the town on social media recently after having failed to secure an acting gig multiple times.

Earlier on, social media buzzed as a video of the former Yizo Yizo star at an unknown school giving a motivational talk to the young kids circulated on X. The clip was shared by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"Actor Innocent Masuku providing motivation to school children."

See the post below:

SA have mixed reactions to Masuku's video

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the star motivating young children at school. Here's what some of them had to say:

@mnm_meya questioned:

"Why are your kids always motivated by drug addicts and ex-convicts?"

@FootballStage_1 wrote:

"He failed in life."

@Tebogo16_09 said:

"I am just happy he stopped doing drugs."

@Mfoka_Mlangeni responded:

"He's doing well. Shoutouts to him."

@TeacherGacharia tweeted:

"This is encouraging."

@ikatisoCwele commented:

"Getting motivational talk from Bobo is wild business."

@Michael13598348 replied:

"I would rather be motivated by someone who's successful."

@senamil18839595 said:

"I wonder who’s responsible for granting permission to our kids in the dept of education. Their review board for speakers: What are the eligibility criteria? The other day it was Cyan Boujee at a school."

@DeenickJ mentioned:

"Not to be a hater or anything, but this is wild, really."

Innocent Masuku to appear on I Blew It

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Innocent Masuku's announcement of his appearance on I Blew It.

The former Yizo Yizo star revealed what led him to lose all his money and opportunities.

Source: Briefly News