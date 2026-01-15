“Enjoy Your New Journey”: Twins Taking Different Paths After Passing Matric Elate SA
- KwaZulu-Natal twins Simesihle and Melokuhle Khuzwayo both passed matric and plan to study further
- Simesihle became her province's top achiever and will leave her home to obtain a degree in the Western Cape
- Melokuhle, who also performed well in her matric examination, will study in a different province, kilometres away
KwaZulu-Natal's top achiever, Simesihle Khuzwayo, has been making headlines for obtaining stellar marks during the 2025 matric examination. Hard work and determination seem to run in the family, as her twin, Melokuhle Khuzwayo, also achieved success in her studies. While they may share the same DNA, the paths after matric differ.
According to a Facebook post by entrepreneur Mxolisi Buthelezi, the former King Bhekuzulu High School learners will be separated as they begin their tertiary studies. Simesihle plans to study medicine at the University of Cape Town, while Melokuhle will continue her studies at the University of Pretoria, focusing on mining engineering.
"South Africa, KZN, Zululand, Nongoma is proud," wrote Mxolisi."
Take a look at the Facebook post on Mxolisi's account below:
South Africans proud of Khuzwayo twins
Hundreds of local members of the online community took to the comment section to applaud the young women on their success.
Nomasonto Mabandla shared under the post:
"Big up to both of them. Enjoy your new journey, ladies."
Nanny Rachel Thebe added in the comment section:
"Congratulations, girls, and many blessings for the coming years."
Doreen Masanha wrote to the KwaZulu-Natal twins:
"You're an inspiration to many! Keep reaching for the stars!"
Busisiwe Mathebula sweetly remarked in the comments:
"Congratulations to both of you. May your hard work continue to pay off!"
Tandy Mvuleni congratulated the pair and exclaimed:
"You both deserve it!"
Source: Briefly News
