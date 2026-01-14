Media personality Pearl Mbewe reveals that she's found healing after her split from actor Sello Maake Kancube

Pearl Mbewe has found healing after divorcing Sello Maake KaNcube. Image: SelloMkn

Businesswoman Pearl Mbewe has opened up about her recent divorce from former Scandal! and Skeem Saam actor Sello Maake KaNcube.

Mbewe's interview comes after the legendary Bophelo ke Semphekgo actor reflected on his marriage to the PR manager.

Social media user @SimplyCowboy shared on his X account in April 2024 that the legendary actor filed for divorce.

KaNcube's ex-wife reveals in an interview with Drum Magazine that there was a time she was unable to leave her bed for 3 weeks.

"Don't let anyone lie to you, divorce is bad and difficult," adds the PR manager.

She also encourages South Africans to turn divorce into a season to rebuild and rediscover themselves.

Mbewe also reveals that her mother supported her through the ordeal, and she decided to focus on her children and business to move forward.

"I have healed in many ways, emotionally, spiritually and professionally. I am stronger, clearer, and more grounded than before," adds Mbwe.

South Africans comment on Mbewe and the actor's divorce

@alphaman_111 responded:

"A lot of men don't know they are the king. Always put yourself first and make her work for your attention."

@Daffydre2 commented:

"Marriage in some homes is a battlefield that the both teams have to keep their secrets from the masses."

@davidoghe said:

"You are a man, man up... Has sent lots of men to their early graves while the same women, aka the cause of their early departure, live to enjoy their leftovers and properties. Nah man, you be you, no be stone, speak out."

@HbreakHealer replied:

"Boundaries should be set right at the beginning of the relationship to protect against manipulation."

@mphokeo responded:

"3 failed marriages and he is not the problem, lol. Let’s see how the 4th one will pan out."

@Uncle_Gudo said:

"What's the benefit of marriage in today's world? In a world where women have consciously chosen to be anti-feminine, loose & have foregone their gender role. Why should a man still choose the institution that will most likely leave him losing half, in debt, or worse, dead? It's crazy."

@ArnoldAmankrah1 wrote:

"Men, you should know that every man's ideology of Heaven and Hell begins immediately you marry. The kind of partner you choose introduces you to one of these states. Marry a troublesome woman, and you welcome yourself to hell. Marry a peaceful woman, and that's your heaven."

Pearl Mbewe talks about life after divorcing Sello Maake KaNcube. Image: PearlMbewe

