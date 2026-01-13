Fans speculated that Hungani Ndlovu appeared unhealed from his split with Stephanie Sandows based on recent photos showing a serious expression

Discussions highlighted how his on-screen role portraying a divorce on Skeem Saam mirrored his real-life situation, potentially hindering recovery

Mzansi users suggested he take time off work to heal fully, noting the mental toll of blending fiction with personal pain

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Fans discussed Hungani Ndlovu's divorce. Image: Hungani Ndlovu

Source: Instagram

Mzansi actor Hungani Ndlovu has sparked heartfelt discussions online about his healing journey following his divorce from Stephanie Sandows.

A viral X post featuring a photo of the star, shared by @Lord_Ori_ on January 11, 2026, prompted fans to debate whether he has fully moved on.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019 and share a son, announced their separation in 2025 after months of speculation.

Their split was amicable, with both focusing on co-parenting, but fans noted the emotional weight it carried.

A retweet by X user, @caliciouz, speculated that the actor needed time to heal. It was captioned:

"He needs time to heal, and yet he is portraying the divorce with Mapitsi on screen, while living through a similar reality. It could also be a factor preventing him from healing quicker."

See the full post below:

Mzansi weighs in with shade and support

Not all reactions were pure praise. Some users threw shade here and there.

@uMaster_Sandz commented:

"These famous relationships are really not good for one's mental state. Once you break up, you constantly want to explain yourself to people."

@destiny_ndlovu said:

"I so wish he could take a break from work, especially that character."

@FootyPulseX

"Our brother is going through it all."

@VuyoThabethe said:

"That scene came at a horrible time. He’s acting raw on Skeem Saam."

@ke_kgethekgile added:

"Not every divorce is a heartbreak. Some divorces are answered prayers and personal breakthroughs. He looks better to me."

@The_RealMkay criticised the young age at which the actor got married, saying:

"15 year olds shouldn't be getting married in the first place."

@Lerumo479 chimed in:

"You're right. It's more than acting for him, it's personal, a lived reality outside work."

Another user, @NoviceNovivi, shared:

"I clearly misread him because to me, it looked like he had healed and doing well."

@mokibeloms shed some light, stating:

"Plus, the break down of Tbose and Mapitsi's marriage happened around the same time as his divorce was announced."

@ThembieS2 shared her thoughts:

"It doesn't have to be rushed. One reason people never properly heal is that they refuse to feel their emotions and want to quickly do things that fill the void instead of living through it and then moving on."

@Visiswa_Simbi sympathised with the actor, writing:

"It's so sad. He really needs to take some time off the screen and focus on his healing."

Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie's divorce raised concerns about his role on 'Skeem Saam'. Image: miss_sandows

Source: Instagram

Hungani Ndlovu dances in a viral video

While both his real persona and the character he portrays on TV are going through one of life's most challenging realities, Hungani Ndlovu never shies away from embracing his passion for dancing.

Briefly News previously reported that the Skeem Saam star Hungani Ndlovu had Mzansi buzzing when he showed off his latest dance moves.

Source: Briefly News