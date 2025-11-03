Pearl Mbewe opened up about her marriage to Sello Maake kaNcube a year after their divorce

On Sunday, 2 November 2025, Pearl Mbewe shared her personal growth over the past year and the lessons learnt from her failed marriage

Social media users found her story relatable, while others praised Mbewe for her maturity and bravery

Pearl Mbewe shared the biggest lesson she learnt after her divorce from Sello Maake kaNcube. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Just over a year after ending her marriage with veteran South African actor Sello Maake kaNcube, Pearl Mbewe has reflected on their union and personal growth.

The couple’s four-year marriage ended in a bitter and highly publicised divorce, with both levelling serious allegations against the other. While details of their divorce agreement remain under wraps, Pearl Mbewe took to her official Instagram account to reflect on her marriage with Sello Maake kaNcube.

Pearl Mbewe discusses her marriage to Sello Maake kaNcube

On Sunday, 2 November 2025, she shared two photos: one of her with Sello Maake kaNcube and another, a selfie of herself only. In the caption, Pearl Mbewe shared the personal growth and healing she has undergone in the past year.

“12 months ago, I would have written a silly and stupid caption. Maar what a ride it has been, media speculation, my career went up and down,” Mbewe shared.

She revealed that after some introspection, she realised she didn’t hate Sello Maake kaNcube, she hated the situation she was in. Pearl Mbewe shared the greatest lesson she learnt from her marriage.

“But do you know what? After a while you realise that you don't hate the person, but you hated the situation. I would look at my pictures and realise that my soul was gone, but I looked good! The lesson to myself, live your truth, you are possibly an impossible woman to handle,” she added.

Later in her post, Pearl Mbewe also shared exciting news about her upcoming fashion brand, Pearl MbW, which she plans to launch later this year. She shared that while she was bitter for a while, she is at peace living her life authentically.

"I was bitter for a long time, I'm possibly still am, but until when? Life will keep going on!” Pearl Mbewe wrote.

See the full post below:

SA reacts as Pearl Mbewe reflects on a year after divorce

In the comments, several social media users found Pearl Mbewe’s situation relatable, while some initially thought that she and Sello Maake kaNcube had reconciled. Others applauded Mbewe for being brave enough to reflect on her marriage and not bash Sello Maake kaNcube.

Here are some of the comments:

business_malcolm_x said:

“For a moment, I jumped with joy, assuming my favourite couple, who inspired me had let bygones be bygones and reconciled! 🥹 I love your maturity and the fact that you still respect our brother🕺”

zola_hashatsi gushed:

“I love you for this.”

zamahlubi_radebe_liciousradz shared:

“Oh Pearl, I love you and I can definitely relate to your story, love and light honey ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

gugu_sithole retorted:

“But you destroyed that man, knowing he didn’t deserve that 😢😢💔💔”

madimetjaalex highed:

“Love never dies. But only tears can dry days may pass. Precious memories will never be forgotten.”

Pearl Mbewe reflected on her marriage to Sello Maake kaNcube. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

