Pearl Mbewe Maake ka Ncube and her client Lebo Keswa appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court

The two friends were served with protection orders by Pearl's estranged husband, Sello Maake ka Ncube

They obtained a counter-protection order, and their case will continue on 24 January 2025

Things have taken a nasty turn in Pearl Mbewe Maake ka Ncube and her estranged husband Sello Maake ka Ncube's marriage. The legendary actor accused his wife of having extra-marital affairs with her client and friend Lebo Keswa, but the ladies are not backing down.

Lebo and Pearl appear in court

Friends Pearl Mbewe and Lebo Keswa made an appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 29 November 2024.

According to ZiMoja, Pearl's estranged husband, actor Sello Maake ka Ncube, served them with protection orders. He had reportedly accused Pearl of having a relationship with Lebo, who has denied the allegations.

On X at the time, Lebo said: “Sello Maake KaNcube is a despicable and obnoxious human being. He has put his so-called wife through so much. No, I do not sleep with her, but will I come out with guns blazing to protect her and tell her story.”

She also revealed that she was served with a protection order, and she cussed him out.

Lebo Keswa promises to spill the tea

Taking to social media following their court appearance, Lebo Keswa expressed frustration over this legal battle. She stated that she is itching to tell the public about this matter. However, her lawyers advised her not to.

"So we appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court this morning. You guys know I will tell it all and give you all the files, but our attorney and our counsel say the matter is sub judice, so I must shut up until further notice. I'm ever so frustrated."

They reportedly obtained a counter-protection order, and their case will continue on 24 January 2025.

Will Sello go on Lebo's podcast?

