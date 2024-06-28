It is alleged that Sello Maake Ka Ncube and his wife, Pearl Mbewe, were involved in a scuffle at a hotel

Reports suggest that Pearl Mbewe Maake kaNcube sustained a black eye and broken lips after the alleged fight

There are also allegations that the actor is entrapped in the marriage because Pearl Mbewe is not only his wife but she is also his manager

There is allegedly trouble in paradise in the Maake kaNcube household. It is reported that the actor and his wife got into a heated argument at a hotel in the Eastern Cape, and things turned violent.

Sello Maake KaNcube and his wife Pearl Mbewe were allegedly involved in a fight at a hotel they were booked at. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Sello Maake kaNcube and Pearl Mbewe involved in a fight

According to ZiMoja, actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube and his wife, Pearl Mbewe, got into it after performing in Grahamstown for the stage play The Suit. The news publication reported that a witness who was in the same hotel as them alleged that Pearl Mbewe was "screaming and swearing at Sello."

The report further alleged that Pearl Mbewe appeared the next morning with "a black eye and broken lips."

Despite Pearl being in pain, Sello allegedly left her there and travelled to Johannesburg.

Sello Maake is trapped in the marriage - claims source

The publication also alleged that the couple does get involved in constant fights but will publicly praise one another. In one of his recent posts, Sello said his late father would be very proud of Pearl.

"Pearl Mbewe Maake KaNcube @Solopearl, thank you for honouring being Mrs Maake kaNcube and carrying yourself with grace and class! My father would be proud! Makoti kaNcube."

However, the report alleged that Sello feels trapped in the marriage and finds it difficult to leave.

"That man feels trapped in that marriage because Pearl knows a lot about him, and she has people who will always clean her image while portraying him as a villain," the publication reported.

Sello Maake KaNcube loses endorsement deal

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sello Maake kaNcube reportedly lost out on a multimillion-rand endorsement deal with Budget Insurance.

The seasoned actor was also reportedly scrapped from the television series Championships after the looming divorce rumours.

