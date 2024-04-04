Actor Sello Maake kaNcube has allegedly lost out on an endorsement with Budget Insurance

The seasoned star also reportedly will be scrapped from the television series Championships

All of this is taking place amid divorce rumours from his wife, Pearl Mbewe Maake kaNcube

It seems as though Sello Maake kaNcube has lost more than just his marriage to Pearl Mbewe Maake kaNcube.

Sello Maake kaNcube and Pearl Mbewe are going through a divorce, and he also lost out on a lot of money. Image: @sellomkn

Sello parts ways with insurance company

Former The Queen actor Sello Maake kaNcube has reportedly lost out on an endorsement deal with Budget Insurance.

According to ZiMoja, the deal was worth millions of rands, and he was their brand ambassador. This deal also funded Sello's expensive lifestyle.

The news came shortly after it was reported that Sello Maake and his wife, Pearl Mbewe Maake kaNcube, are going through a divorce.

TV series drops Sello

In addition to losing the brand ambassador deal, the seasoned actor is also reportedly being written off from the television series Championships. Sello played the character of Washington on the Mzansi Magic TV series.

The reason for this is that the actor has not been able to fully embody the role as expected of him. The news publication quoted a source saying:

"He will still get paid until the end of the season, but he is out."

Mzansi startled by news of Sello's divorce

When news broke by Sunday World, Mzansi compared the actor to the Lion King composer Lebogang 'M' Morake.

This makes Sello Maake kaNcube's second failed marriage after his first marriage to Palesa Mboweni, which also ended in tears.

X user @selloAP joked:

"Bro Sello and Lebo M ke same Whatsapp group. One misunderstanding nyana then you're out."

