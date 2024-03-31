Sello Maake kaNcube was a topic of discussion on X after allegations that he would be going through a divorce

The iconic actor is married to Pearl Mbewe Maake kaNcube, and many people know them to be a strong couple

Recent reports alleging that Sello Maake kaNcube's marriage would end left people on social media divided

Sello Maake kaNcube was a hot topic following rumours about his marriage to Pearl Mbewe. Many people shared their doubts that he would get a second divorce.

Sello Maake kaNcube divorce allegations reminded people of Lebo M. Image: Gallo Images / Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Pearl Mbewe married Sello Maake kaNcube in 2021, and they have been going strong since. The pair are reportedly headed for splitville, which made people remember Lebo, who has had multiple marriages.

Sello Maake kaNcube and Pearl Mbewe to allegedly divorce

X users were abuzz after seeing Sunday World's headline about Sello Maake kaNcube's marriage shared by @MDNnews. The publication alleges that the veteran actor will be getting a second divorce. Sello Maake kaNcube's first marriage was to Palesa Mboweni.

The actor and his second wife were known for showing each other love on social media. Read the post below:

Sello Maake kaNcube rumoured divorce reminds SA of Lebo M

While many people were quick to believe the allegation about Sello's marriage, others doubted it was true. The actor's profile on X still shows that he describes himself as a husband first. His bio reads at the time of publishing:

"Husband| Actor| Director| Playwright| Voice Artist| Activist against GBV."

Many could not help but think of Lebo M, who has had six partners. Read people's comments below:

@Mapula_Mmetle clung to faith:

"I am sure it's lies."

@Imsollyntuli said:

"He takes his inspiration from Lebo M."

@TshegoRatsoana agreed:

"Lebo M 2.0."

@selloAP joked:

"Bro Sello and Lebo M ke same Whatsapp group. One misunderstanding nyana then you're out."

@Pule_M_SA speculated:

"He's following Lebo M's foot steps, what's the problem here?"

Lebo M faces another divorce

Briefly News previously reported that Lebo M reportedly plans on divorcing his businesswoman wife, Pretty Samuels Morake.

According to TimesLIVE, the renowned Lion King composer stated that he is in the process of serving his wife with a divorce summons.

However, Lebo asserted that he would not be addressing any allegations surrounding the reasons that led to the end of his marriage, deeming it a private family matter.

