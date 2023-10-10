Sello Maake KaNcube has addressed claims and rumours regarding his marriage with his wife, Pearl Maake KaNcube

The legendary actor wrote a lengthy message on his Instagram timeline, rubbishing all the rumours

This is after allegations circulated online that Sello Maake KaNcube had cold feet during the lobola payment

Sello Maake KaNcube clapped back at rumours about his marriage to Pearl Maake KaNcube. Image: @sellomkn

Haike, the power couple seems to find themselves doing damage control with regard to their marriage yet again. Sello Maake KaNcube has rubbished some rumours that were recently surrounding his marriage.

Sello Maake KaNcube addresses rumours about marriage

The Maake KaNcubes always seem to find themselves at the centre of controversy every year since they tied the knot two years ago.

The pair have been making headlines ever since they got together. On the other hand, Sello made headlines after breaking his silence regarding being snubbed for a job at the Market Theatre.

Recently, Sello addressed rumours of his marriage being on thin ice, and the star wrote a lengthy message on his Instagram timeline accompanied by a series of pictures of him and his wife, Pearl Maake KaNcube. The post reads:

"I was not going to address the stories which are making the rounds. This was simply because people will always write what they want, and we have no control over that, we, however, own our own narrative!

"I need to set the record straight for those who keep praying and love our union! The rest, we read their comments and only feel sorry for them! Here is nothing but the truth! She is the only Mrs Mine that I know and love! Pearl Mbewe Maake Kancube Don’t celebrate others’ ‘downfalls’ prematurely. Life is but a journey!"

Check out the post below:

Pearl Maake KaNcube addresses the rumours

According to ZiMoja, two unidentified sources came forward and shared some crucial information regarding Pearl and Sello's marriage and what happens behind closed doors.

Speaking to the publication, Pearl said:

"I won't feel the need to justify myself to anyone. Each of us has our unique ways. Ntate Sello and his family did arrive, but it was already past 5pm, and in line with our customs, we don't accept lobola after that time."

Sello Maake KaNcube is madly in love gets a tattoo of his wife's name

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Sello Maake KaNcube was unafraid to look weak by expressing his love to his wife, Pearl. The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary and decided to get each other's names inked on their ring fingers.

The Skeem Saam actor posted the video online to share the crazy things he's doing to win his wife's affection.

