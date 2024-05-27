Local star Sello Maake kaNcube recently took to Twitter to hail his wife, Pearl Mbewe Maake KaNcube

Sello shared that his father would be proud of his wife, Pearl, and he shared four new pictures

The couple has been hit with divorce allegations, but they have since spoken out and told their side of the story

One thing Sello Maake kaNcube will do is love his wife loudly. The South African actor recently penned an appreciative letter to his wife, Pearl Mbewe Maake KaNcube.

Sello Maake kaNcube praised Pearl Mbewe Maake kaNcube on X recently. Image: @sellomkn

Source: Instagram

Sello expresses love for wife in 4 pics

Former The Queen actor Sello Maake kaNcube took to Twitter to compliment his wife, Pearl Mbewe Maake KaNcube. In the X (Twitter) post, Sello mentioned how Pearl carries her wifely duties and how that would make his father proud.

"Pearl Mbewe Maake KaNcube @Solopearl, thank you for honouring being Mrs Maake kaNcube and carrying yourself with grace and class! My father would be proud! Makoti kaNcube."

Are the Ncube's getting divorced?

The celebrity couple was recently hit with divorce allegations. A report by Sunday World hinted that the couple was headed to splitsville, but they quickly poured cold water on that.

Firstly, Pearl wrote a lengthy message to Sello in celebration of his achievements. Pearl said she wished the world would give her hubby a break.

"You have been to me what the world will never even begin to understand. How I wish people would just give you a break! In what may seem like me coming to your defence, the truth is being with you has elevated me to heights I never thought possible."

She noted they were going through a rough patch, but she assured him she would ride the wave with him.

In response to the message, Sello clapped back at the naysayers and said the truth shall prevail.

Sello Maake KaNcube loses endorsement deal

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sello Maake kaNcube allegedly lost out on a millions-rand endorsement deal with Budget Insurance.

The seasoned actor was also reportedly scrapped from the television series Championships after the looming divorce rumours.

