Lebo Keswa has launched her podcast, My Journey , where she would speak openly about her life

She already has her eyes set on her first guest, and it is none other than Sello Maake Ka Ncube

Keswa asked Sello if he and his wife, Pearl Mbewe Maake Ka Ncube, would be interested, but his response was hilarious

Sello Maake kaNcube hilariously rejected Lebo Keswa's interview request.

Lebohang 'Lebo' Keswa is eyeing the Ncubes to join her for her debut show on My Journey, but the actor's response was hilarious.

Sello turns down Lebo

Lebo Keswa is set to debut her podcast, My Journey, and she already has her first guests in mind. She has her eyes set on Sello Maake Ka Ncube and his wife, Pearl Mbewe Maake Ka Ncube.

In a post where Mbewe was gushing over her man, Lebo made the request.

"They say, don't date or marry older men! Then bo grootman are out here looking this fly! Ke tla explaina ko legodimong! 🤣🤣🤣🤩🤩🤩 Sello Maake KaNcube."

Lebo asked: "Can I interview the two of you for the debut of my Podcast?"

Sello Maake Ka Ncube responds

An excited Lebo Keswa's dreams were crushed when Sello Maake Ka Ncube hilariously responded to the post. He poked fun at Lebo's previous interview, where she slammed her ex-wife Letoya Makhene.

"Ke ya gana, o batla go tlo mpotsa more (I can imagine, you want to ask me) Sello Fu*ks up, Sello is Fu*ked up and Sello is Fu*ked up! Andizi shem, ke ya tshaba! (I am not interested. I am scared," he laughed.

Not completely crushing her dreams, Sello said, "Let me check with my publicist and Wife. and I’ll get back to your team!! Just know go re pillow talk won’t affect my decision in this matter!"

Lebo Keswa receives offer for acting gig based off interview

