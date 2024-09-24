Lebo Keswa recently revealed that she and her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene, were married in community of property

The businesswoman has been airing her ex's dirty laundry for some time now, and she alluded to being in trouble

Mzansi is entertained by Lebo's revelations, while others joked about their failed relationship

Lebo Keswa claims she married Letoya Makhene in community of property. Images: Twitter/ Lebo_PulumoM, Facebook/ Letoya Makhene

Lebo Keswa says she may be in trouble after revealing that her marriage to Letoya Makhene was in community of property.

Lebo Keswa drops marriage bombshell

Months after Lebo Keswa and her estranged wife, Letoya Makhene, called it quits, the businesswoman has been making an effort to air her ex's dirty laundry in interviews and on social media.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Lebo responded to a tweep's advice to the youth about marrying in community of property, alluding to the dangers thereof.

Lebo claimed that the advice was too little too late and claimed that her finances were on the line.

This after she revealed that she was the sole breadwinner in the marriage and bought Letoya everything she wanted, including material for her sangoma rituals:

"This post is four years late; I'm in trouble. That time, I’m not even a youth."

Mzansi weighs in on Lebo Keswa's revelations

Of course, Mzansi is in stitches at the couple's drama, and the jokes were flying:

Annie_Modiba trolled Lebo over the outfit her ex took:

"You had to share the two-piece, my leader."

Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"I can't stop laughing! At least you lived long enough to tell the story."

Bapzido_ asked:

"Did the court order you to give her your two-piece?"

Meanwhile, others attempted to console Lebo:

edgerlufuno said:

"Signs of healing, it's good for you. You'll come stronger and find that happiness again."

LeMiSho2024 wrote:

"I think we misjudged you. You are going to be all right. Love and light to you."

KgomotsoTlhapan was relieved:

"I'm glad you're finding humour in this; it means you're healing."

Lebo Keswa hits the gym

In more Lebo Keswa updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the businesswoman's workout video.

She revealed that hitting the gym was the best way to deal with heartbreak after her public breakup with Letoya Makhene.

