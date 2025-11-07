Unathi Nkayi shared a special message on her birthday, celebrating her life, new look, and bright future

The singer and radio personality spoke about the touching conversation she had with her father before he passed, and what it meant for her as she got older

Fans and followers flooded the comment section with heartfelt birthday wishes for Unathi

Unathi Nkayi shared a touching message in honour of her birthday.

South African radio and TV personality Unathi Nkayi shared a deeply profound message to honour her birthday.

On Thursday, 6 November 2025, as the star celebrated her 47th birthday, she was overwhelmed with gratitude for life and new beginnings, looking forward to exciting changes.

Taking to her Instagram page, Unathi shared a video of herself sporting a sleek new hairstyle – a pixie cut she revealed she had been contemplating with her stylist – her first gift to herself as she retired her signature dreadlocks.

Her second gift was the gift of knowledge and education, which will see Unathi nurture her academic roots as she pursues her master's at the prestigious Rhodes University, where she obtained a degree in Journalism and Drama in 2000.

She also holds a doctorate as well as a Degree in International Media Studies from the University of Utrecht, a public research university in the Netherlands.

Reflecting on her 46th birthday, the singer opened up about one of her late father, Sakhiwo M. Nkayi's last words to her and how they spent his final days on earth.

"On my birthday last year, my father told me he was ready to leave us. He said, 'I am tired now, my child, and there is nothing I have not done for you.' We spent his last weeks on earth tightly knit, and I thank God for that insight and blessing."

Unathi Nkayi was overwhelmed with joy and immense gratitude on her 47th birthday.

One year later, instead of sadness, Unathi described a feeling of profound joy, gratitude and serenity as she welcomed the rain and an abundance of blessings.

Her message resonated with her followers, who took to the comment section to share touching birthday wishes and admire her new look.

Watch Unathi Nkayi's video below.

Social media reacts to Unathi Nkayi's message

The comment section was flooded with fire and love-struck emojis from followers expressing deep admiration for Unathi's new look, as well as heartfelt birthday wishes. Read some of their messages below.

TV personality Zizo Beda said:

"Love the look on you! Blessed new season!"

princessshumi joked:

"She's so beautiful! You can even tell that we are relatives."

iamnellar_mxunyelwa was in awe:

"Hai, look how beautiful you are! You're even more beautiful than money."

Actress and content creator Buhle Samuels wrote:

"Love this on you!"

Supporters admired Unathi Nkayi's new look for her birthday.

keneiloehuma was stunned:

"Excuse me, birthday girl, you look GORGEOUS!!!"

tumie_modi praised Unathi Nkayi:

"Oh, Mama! Education and newness look absolutely beautiful on you."

mpendulo7275 was confused:

"Unathi, why is it that you become younger every time I see you?"

ngcobo.kayise admired Unathi Nkayi:

"Queen, you've always been an intellectual, trendsetter, a stunning, versatile, and iconic artist. We appreciate you and your contribution. HBD, Queen."

