Former Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi announced the death of her father on Instagram

The media personality shared the news on Instagram, and people sent their love, wishing her well on her journey

Some people knew the man personally, and they comforted Unathi by speaking about his kind nature and achievements

Unathi Nkayi announced the passing of her father. Image: @unathi.co

It was a grim end to Unathi Nkayi's 2024 after announcing the death of her father on Instagram.

Unathi Nkayi announces dad's passing

Former Idols SA judge and radio personality Unathi Nkayi shared the devastating news of the death of her father on social media this week.

The star took the opportunity to thank people for their support.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved father - Sakhiwo M Nkayi. A true treasure to us all, a great father, beloved friend & uncle to many. He now joins his lineage at their final resting place. We appreciate your love and support during this tough time."

Peeps comfort Unathi following father's passing

Mzansi peeps shared some touching messages about Unathi Nkayi's father. He was an academic, and people remembered him for his eloquent speech and how well he spoke.

nommyp_ reminisced:

"I was watching him the other day on Her Story, he was so eloquent, and my mom and I were complimenting his good looks😂🙈. My condolences to you and your family. May the Lord comfort you."

promise_thlologelo added:

"You’ve always spoken beautifully about your father. May you and your loved ones be comforted 💜"

tsholzletsholo shared:

"Oh No, I’m saddened about his passing. Your father was my Therapist. He counselled me during my divorce and taught me to be assertive. I’d forever be grateful for him changing my life in a positive way and having a positive outlook in life. Today, I stand firm and don’t let any man ride over me simply because he guided me🙏🏽May his beautiful soul rest in peace 💔"

soulfulwhotoo said:

"I'm so sorry Unathi. Ndicela nibambanr kakhulu noSiba, and your other sisters, too, of course. I'll never forget a really dope convo me, your baby Sis and another dear friend had with your paps ebsuku kowenu eMkhanda. Alale ngoxolo uTata."

batsi_r shared:

"I was profoundly moved by the way you spoke about your father during the podcast interview. Your admiration, respect, and love for him were unmistakable. My sincere condolences to you and your family during this incredibly difficult time."

