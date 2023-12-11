Dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle had people reaching for the tissues after she recounted her father's passing

Bontle shared that for the longest time, she had blamed herself because she had dreamt about this

Fighting back her tears, Bontle described how she and her family found her father's body that fateful morning

Bontle Modiselle revealed that she had dreamt about her father's suicide before it happened. Image: @bontle.modiselle

Source: Instagram

Dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle had people reaching for the tissues after she recounted her father's tragic passing.

Bontle gets emotional talking about her late dad

In an interview on 702 with Relebogile Mabotja, Bontle shared that for the longest time, she had blamed herself for her father's death.

Fighting back her tears, Bontle described how she and her family found her father's body that fateful morning.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

“I woke up to go and see what my father was doing, and he had stuff with him. He had a rope, he had stuff. It was in the wee hours of the morning, and I didn’t think anything of it.”

Watch the video below:

Her father's last words

Bontle continued her story by sharing what her father said to her when she spoke to him that morning.

She said he kept on telling her that he loved her. She mentioned that she saw his death before it even happened. The dancer blamed herself and mentioned that had she not dreamt about the suicide, it probably would not have taken place.

“And why it didn’t shock me was because I dreamt about it before it happened, and I told my mother…I woke up and told them. For a very long time I blamed myself for my dad’s death, I really did… I felt if I hadn’t dreamt about it…he wouldn’t have done it.”

Bontle also mentioned that her mother was besides herself so her older sister Refiloe helped cut the tree her father was hanging from.

Bontle thanks husband for cleaning father's grave

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bontle Modiselle opened up about how Priddy Ugly would visit her father's grave and would even talk to him.

"I know he loves you for me, he chose you for me, I chose you for me. I did 12 years ago, and I will do it every waking day of my life until I die."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News