It's a sad day for Londie London after her father tragically passed away

The singer penned a touching tribute to her father accompanied by sweet photos of their time together

Londie was flooded with heartfelt messages from peers and supporters

Londie London shared touching photos and videos after revealing her father's passing. Images: londie_london_official

Londie London recently lost her father. The singer opened up in an Instagram post about her dad's passing, saying she was in disbelief. Londie shared photos of herself with her father as well as from his funeral, showing just how close she was with him.

Mzansi comforted the He Goes singer with sweet messages as she mourned her old man.

Londie London reveals dad's passing

Londie London is going through a rough patch. The singer took to her Instagram account to announce her father's passing, saying she's experienced the toughest week of her life:

"Toughest week of my entire life. Rest in Peace Baba..I’m still in disbelief that I’ll never hear you call my name again."

The Real Housewives of Durban star went on to thank her loved ones and the team that prepared her father's send for their support:

"To all the friends that came to support me and my family…I thank you."

Mzansi celebs rally to support Londie London

Peers gathered to pay their respects to Londie London's father and sent the singer comforting messages in her grief:

lasizwe said:

"My biggest condolences to you and your family. Losing a parent is so traumatic and tough!"

knaomin sent her love:

"Condolences Londz. Sending you all the love and strength."

kwa_mammkhize paid tribute:

"May his soul rest in PEACE."

ayandathabethe_ showed support:

"Sending you love."

yayarsa was sympathetic:

"Londie. I’m so so sorry."

duncanskuva said:

"Sorry sis wam."

nadianakai responded:

"Sending love."

pharoahfi comforted Londie:

"Sending you love and condolences to you and your family."

Ntsiki and Thandiswa Mazwai mourn loved one

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the news of Ntsiki and Thandiswa Mazwai's grandfather passing away. The sisters mourned their old man in separate Instagram posts:

"You are now reunited with the love of your life."

Previously, Ntsiki opened up to the publication about her relationship with the late activist, Zoleka Mandela as well as her fond memories with the author.

