Choreographer and media personality Bontle Modiselle turned social media upside down recently

The star posted a video of herself dancing with two other dancers on her Instagram page

Priddy Ugly's wife wowed many of her fans with her sleek dance moves that she did on the clip

Bontle Modiselle's dance video sets the internet on fire. Image: @bontle.modiselle

Bontle Modiselle always knows how to set social media on fire with her killer dance routines. The star recently shared a clip of herself and her two dancers jamming to an amapiano track, leaving many peeps wanting more.

Bontle Modiselle's new dancing video goes viral

Without a doubt, Bontle Modiselle always gives on every dance challenge she takes on. The girl who once made it to the Guinness World Records recently turned the internet upside down with her new dancing video.

The media personality posted a reel of herself and two other male dancers on her Instagram page, vibing to an amapiano song in the background. The clip shows the star shaking her nyash and showing off her sleek dance moves.

Bontle captioned the video:

"Here for @bennyjnr.sa’s Bhebha lol. @lehakweralengau is too cool. Vibes @bontlemodiselledancestudio Dc: @bennyjnr.sa."

Watch the reel below:

Bontle Modiselle wows fans with her dance moves

Shortly after the star shared the clip, many fans and followers flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages, with some wishing they could move like her. See some of the comments below:

bo.itumelo.mk commented:

"Can we please talk about the body."

theleonv said:

"Naah, I’m out. How y’all so smooth."

preezy_m wrote:

"I so wish I could dance as you, Bontle."

uncle_azeez complimented:

"You know, say I love how you dance."

deco_by_lola mentioned:

"I wonder if Bontle knows that in my head, I dance exactly like her it just appears differently on camera."

maggyshapaka13 replied:

"You soo cool, Ma."

sayrahchips responded:

"Forever fav."

