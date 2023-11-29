A UK woman posted a TikTok video showing her support and love for Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt

She boldly declared herself Shebeshxt's biggest fan and is seen in the clip vibing to the rapper's song

The post gained traction and other supporters rushed to the comments to fight over who is the biggest stan

A woman living in the UK expressed her love for rapper Shebeshxt. Image: @cee_nyasha/TikTok and @official.shebeshxt/Instagram

Source: UGC

A woman in the UK took fandom to a whole new level by declaring herself as Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt's ultimate fan.

The short TikTok clip shows her unapologetic support as she energetically vibes to one of the rapper's hit songs.

"I have no clue what he’s saying but l love that man's music!"

TikTok Fandom unleashed

The bold statement set off a digital firestorm, with other supporters quickly joining the chat. Surprisingly, the Limpopo star has fans worldwide who vie for the coveted title.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Shebeshxt's SA fans

Shebe's local supporters didn't miss the fun and expressed how proud they were to see the rapper getting love internationally.

The TikTok video posted by @cee_nyasha gathered over 180,000 views in just two days.

Watch the video below:

Fans buzz over Shebeshxt

Supporters are wrestling to prove their undying allegiance to Limpopo's own Shebeshxt.

See several comments below:

@irifavali_ posted:

"As South Africans, we are gatekeeping Shebe from the world ke wa rena."

@yamasa_e said:

"We are going to international."

@reezytweezy mentioned:

"In 2 year's time Nigeria they'll be saying Makompo to the world."

@777_.tm stated:

"That makes the both of us."

@SookiePhuu commented:

"Me too, would definitely go to his concert.Love his growth."

@sewela_ss added:

"Areye Shebe.Re international."

@orohfdominic asked:

"Where's that Eugene guy?"

@DaphneRui wrote:

"I’m the 1000 fans in Germany. Twerka wena, shxta wena."

Sir Trill impersonates Shebeshxt in funny video

Vocalist and music producer Sir Trill tapped into his comical side and channelled the controversial Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt.

The singer took off his shirt and painted tattoos similar to Shebe's and started dancing and rapping like him. The video was posted on his Instagram account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News