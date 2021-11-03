The recent local government elections that took place on 1 November 2021 had many Mzansi celebrities choosing to publicly show their support to their respective parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Election day has come and gone and the rallies are over, however, that will not stop Mzansi celebs from showing their support. Image: @dumantando and @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

While who one chooses to vote for is an extremely personal and private thing, some do not feel the need to hide who their allegiance lies with.

Ntando Duma is one celeb who has no shame in making it known that she is in support of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) while Makhadzi subtly showed her support to the ruling party (ANC) by wearing a black, yellow and green dress – they all have their own ways of revealing their loyalty.

In celebration of the #LGE2021, we bring you five famous faces who unapologetically revealed who they voted for by sporting the parties' apparel. Take a look:

Ntando Duma

This firecracker of a momma has never failed to make her support the EFF known. From attending rallies to backing the party on social media, Ntando’s loyalty is no secret. That red beret has become a part of her staple wardrobe.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Makhadzi

Getting invited to an invent by Uncle Cyril himself, Makhadzi had no choice but to dress the part. Sporting ANC colours, Makhadzi gave her vote to the ruling party.

Ringo Madlingozi

Ringo was once a lit Mzansi artist but the political bug bit him and he joined the EFF. Ringo is a sworn-in Member of Parliament and proudly stands by the EFF.

Fana Mokoena

Former actor Fana is also a member if the EFF. Using his familiar face, Fana has helped the EFF rally some new recruits. Fana often take son the ruling party, pleading for people to see their destruction and to vote for the EFF.

DJ Sbu

Sbu is through and through an ANC supporter. Joining in on rallies, Sbu gets kitted out and shows his support to the ruling party without shame.

Pearl Thusi, DJ Tira, Arthur Mafokate and Thando Thabethe share voting selfies

Mzansi celebs joined millions of South Africans who voted in the local government elections on Monday, 1 November. The stars also want a better future for the country, reported Briefly News.

Stars such as Pearl Thusi, DJ Tira, Arthur Mafokate and Thando Thabethe, among many, took to social media to share the selfies they took after participating in the municipal elections.

The stars used their right to vote to make sure that they are led by politicians and political parties who will deliver on their promises and change the lives of South Africans for the better.

Source: Briefly.co.za