Pearl Thusi, DJ Tira, Arthur Mafokate and Thando Thabethe Share Voting Selfies

The likes of Pearl Thusi, DJ Tira, Arthur Mafokate and Thando Thabethe shared their voting selfies after casting their votes on 1 November

Millions of South African citizens exercised their right to vote for their favourite politicians during the local government elections held on Monday

The country's celebs also made sure that they vote for political parties they believe will change the country for the better and prioritise service delivery

Mzansi celebs joined millions of South Africans who voted in the local government elections on Monday, 1 November. The stars also want a better future for the country.

Stars such as Pearl Thusi, DJ Tira, Arthur Mafokate and Thando Thabethe, among many, took to social media to share the selfies they took after participating in the municipal elections.

The stars used their right to vote to make sure that they are led by politicians and political parties who will deliver on their promises and change the lives of South Africans for the better.

Briefly News compiled voting selfies of some of the most followed celebs in Mzansi who cast their vote on the important day in the Mzansi political calendar. The Mzansi A-listers took to Instagram and Twitter to post the snaps. Check out some of the pics below:

1. Pearl Thusi

2. DJ Tira

3. Arthur Mafokate

4. Thando Thabethe

Pearl Thusi launches scathing attack on the ANC

In other news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi citizens have shared mixed reactions to Pearl Thusi's opinion about the ANC. The media personality took to social media to launch a scathing attack against the ruling party ahead of the municipal elections on 1 November.

The Queen Sono actress shook many on her timeline when she decided to slam President Cyril Ramaphosa's party unprovoked. She suggested that Mzansi peeps should vote for other political parties because the ANC has failed to deliver on its promises.

Taking to Twitter, the TV presenter shared her thoughts on what it would mean if the ANC wins the elections again. According to TshisaLIVE, Pearl Thusi wrote:

"I swear if the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep-rooted self-hate as a nation. We have to find another option."

