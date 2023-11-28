Musical artist Shebeshxt responded to what Eugene Khoza said about him on Podcast and Chill

A clip of Shebeshxt responding to Eugene was posted on Twitter by news and gossip page MDNews

The Dilo Tse Massive hitmaker's response sparked a debate on social media among netizens

Shebeshxt Responded to Eugene Khoza's statement about him on 'Podcast and Chill.' Image: @eugene_khoza, @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Musical artist Shebeshxt has been topping the social media trends since his appearance on Podcast and Chill. Eugene Khoza recently talked about the Limpopo rapper, which raised the Dilo Tse Massive's eyebrow.

Shebeshxt responds to Eugene Khoza's statement

The TV and radio personality Eugen Khoza recently made headlines after his interesting interview on Podcast and Chill. The TV host spoke a lot about Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt. Khoza shared with the chillers that though he doesn't care about the rapper's people, he gets scared and uncomfortable seeing them at the robots.

The rapper, hailing from Lebowakgomo, responded to Eugene's statement with a TikTok video in which he is heard saying that it's okay for people to talk and say what they want to say about him.

The video was reshared by the news and gossip page MDNews on X, formerly Twitter and captioned:

"Shebeshxt respond to Eugene Khoza..."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens debate over Shebeshxt's response to Eugene

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, netizens debated with each other. Others sided with Eugene, while others stood by the Limpopo rapper:

@KingNema_Jnr wrote:

"Maybe a boxing match will solve this."

@Simphiweyinkos_ mentioned:

"Comprehension is very important, wish most people took it seriously at school."

@than0_s commented:

"But @eugenekhoza is raising a valid point in this episode. There's a lot of parents and future parents who are defending @officiallShebe but if their kids/future kids were to come home looking and acting like him, they wouldn't approve."

@SadikiMulisa responded:

"My boy is hurt with this one, i can see it."

@musa_mansa said:

"Mxm, this Eugene Khoza guy. He knew that for anyone to even care that he was been interviewed, he had to mention Sheen’s name. He is irrelevant. That’s what anyone would do in his situation. But he won’t hit those numbers."

@RealKingDennyX suggested:

"Watch the full episode, guys, with an open mind. Not to get offended as the youth of the country, we are not angry enough. In a few years, we will be left with no country."

@grizzly_fo54352 replied:

"Each and every day there's a lot going on in South Africa."

@Nkosana711 wrote:

"Lol, What is Shebe saying?"

Shebeshxt assaults fan with bottle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt shockingly assaulted a concert-goer during a performance.

The Dilo Tse Massive hitmaker was seen arguing with a patron while on stage, then throwing a bottle at them during the heated moment. Social media users were appalled by the poster, accusing him of tarnishing his reputation and claiming that the video was old.

Source: Briefly News