Musa Khawula's supporters are rejoicing after a video of him enjoying his life free as a bird surfaced on social media

Fans have been speculating about his whereabouts after he stopped posting celebrity content on his YouTube channel

The clip gave them hope that Musa will soon be dropping juicy videos about SA's media personalities

Controversial celeb blogger Musa Khawula resurfaced in a viral video. Image: @musathepope

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula's fans are going crazy with joy, thanks to a video that recently popped up on social media showing him living his life to the fullest.

Video of Musa Khawula trends

The clip posted by X user @AdvoBarryRoux has ignited their excitement. It shows Musa walking while holding his friends' hand at what seems like a shisa nyama spot.

Musa disappears from YouTube

Lately, people have been wondering where he disappeared to since his hiatus from YouTube. Many believed the controversial celeb critic was locked up for the murder of Wandile Khambule. Musa's last video was uploaded on his popular channel on 3 September 2023.

Watch the video below:

SA discuss Musa's comeback

Mzansi peeps confessed that Musa's gossip videos are their guilty pleasure but some did not hold back in dragging Musa for looking out of sorts.

@NtateWilliams stated:

"King of Mgozi."

@ChrisExcel102 posted:

"Khona uzogwazeka. My goat is in the building."

@Penelope_Makala asked:

"Didn't you guys say he was arrested for murder? "

@EmpireTDlu tweeted:

"Sekunjalo.Pseudo-celebrities are getting worried."

@Ihhashi_Turkei posted:

"Me and my friends are following this story closely. Now you guys can stop assuming that he is locked up in a dark cell somewhere."

@TheGBrown1 commented:

"I was waiting for someone to throw a brick on his face."

@Blvck_Angelo asked:

"Why does he seem like a special needs individual?"

@vavavoom6 added:

"Imagine looking like that and you run your mouth that much."

Musa Khawula murder case remanded for January

In another article, Briefly News reported that X (Twitter) was abuzz when a false report circulated that controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula had been arrested.

An X user alleged that Musa Khawula was arrested for the murder of Wandile Khambule and was imprisoned for 15 years.

