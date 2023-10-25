Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula is trending again after false reports stated that he is behind bars and is serving 15 years

Reports suggest that he appeared at a Western Cape court and that his case has been remanded to January 2024

In one of his YouTube videos, Musa Khawula is heard confessing to murdering his ex-partner Wandile Khambule claiming it was self-defense

Musa Khawula was said to be in jail for the murder of Wandile Khambule, however, reports debunked that. Image: @musakhawula

X (Twitter) was abuzz when a false report circulated that controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula had been arrested.

Is Musa Khawula behind bars?

X user @AdvBarryRoux alleged that Musa Khawula was arrested for the murder of Wandile Khambule and was imprisoned for 15 years.

In addition to that, the user said Musa's best friend, Inno Morolong, is the one managing his Instagram account on his behalf.

Fact check: Musa is NOT behind bars

According to ZiMoja, Musa Khawula did indeed appear at a Western Cape court on October 2023.

Eric Ndabazalila, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Western Cape, told the news publication that Khawula appeared at a Western Cape court and that his case has been remanded to January 2024 for a plea and trial.

Khawula also applied for legal aid, and a lawyer was appointed on his behalf.

Khawula confesses to fatally stabbing Khambule

In one of his YouTube videos, Musa Khawula is heard confessing to killing his ex-partner Wandile Khambule in 2021. He also claimed that it was an act of self-defence.

“My ni—, he put his hands on me, and then he died. I stabbed him. Okay, this is the heart," Khawul said pointing towards his heart, "somewhere around here," he continued.

He said he would not apologise for what he had done.

"But, I could never apologise for that due to the trauma.”

Ntsiki Mazwai tells Musa Khawula to focus on his case

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai called out Musa Khawula over his controversial and disrespectful comments to celebrities. Mazwai told Musa that he has other blogger things to worry about, including his murder case.

One of the celebs to feel Khawula's wrath is Gugu Khathi, who sent lawyers to the blogger over his accusations about her allegedly cheating on her husband, DJ Tira.

