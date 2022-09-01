Musa Khawula has been the topic of discussion across social media following the details of how he ended a life

Wandile Khambule died after being involved in a physical fight with now entertainment blogger Musa Khawula

Musa Khawula explained his side of the story on Twitter in an effort to argue that he did not commit murder

Musa Khawula was being bombarded with many questions when a woman claimed she saw Musa attacking her deceased boyfriend, Wandile Khambule. Musa Khawula finally gave his side of the story publicly on Twitter.

Musa Khawula gave his own account of what happened to Wandile Mkhambule who died after being stabbed by the controversial blogger. Image: Instagram /@musakhawula_/Twitter/@MusaKhawula

Musa Khawula gave many netizens his account of what happened the day Wandile Khambule died. The controversial blogger spared no detail when he described how it all ended with Wandile Khambule.

Musa Khawula tells netizens how Wandile Khambule died

In a Twitter space, Musa opened up about how he ended Wandile Khambule's life. A clip shared by Twitter user @lerato_lalove shows a snippet of what the blogger had to say. Musa says that he was attacked first and only hit back to defend himself. He said:

"I remember following him, believing we were walking to the car. But we didn’t get to the car. He turned and picked up a bottle and threw it towards me, but I dodged the bottle. It was a Black Label bottle ”

Musa also says that he noticed a knife during the scuffle. He said

"I picked up a knife and stabbed him in his groin area to get him off me, which was one stab – but it doesn’t matter because he died.”

Musa says he then ran off and drove off with his car because he did not want to be chased.

Musa Khawula left Mzansi shaken

Many netizens reacted to the video saying that Musa should be in jail. A lot of tweets took Musa's words as an admission that he killed someone.

@BadubeS commented:

"So Musa Khawula confirmed that he indeed killed someone. This time next year he will be in jail, gone & forgotten! "

@_MandlaM commented:

"Not him confirming that he actually stabbed the guy."

@TlhogiiTshite commented:

"He said he stabbed him in the groin, article says the deceased had chest and backstab wounds? Mfakeni ejele!"

@HerSon76600901 commented:

"So we do have a killer still roaming around freely in South Africa. Why is he not behind bars? The justice system is a scam shame."

@Deeneo__ commented:

"So he just admitted to it?"

"It's for stats": SA reacts to latest developments in Musa's case against Moshe

Briefly News previously reported that Moshe Ndiki and Twitter blogger Musa Khawula are still at odds following their weekend physical altercation at Sunninghill's White House.

According to ZAlebs, the fight erupted because Moshe was offended by a post the unfiltered celeb news blogger shared on his timeline on Saturday. All hell broke loose when they met on Sunday at a groove.

Musa has since taken to social media to announce that he has opened a common assault case against the Gomora actor. Earlier today, 24 August, Musa posted a screenshot revealing that Moshe was being investigated by police.

