Cassper Nyovest never shy away from showing off his adorable son Khotso on social media

The famous rapper was tagged father of the year when he posted a video of him out and about with his son

The Amademoni hitmaker's fans couldn't help but notice that Khotso walks just like his famous father

Cassper Nyovest reminded his fans and followers why he is regarded as the best dad with an adorable video with his son Khotso.

Cassper Nyovest shared a cute video alongside his adorable son Khotso. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter.

The doting dad shared a video from his recent outing with Khotso and fans couldn't have enough of the cute duo.

The Mama I Made It hitmaker also wrote a touching caption telling his son that he is important in his life. Cassper Nyovest said his baby boy is his newfound purpose for living. He wrote:

"Couldn’t have asked for a better reason to live for. I love you soo much Ma dude."

The adorable video garnered many comments from peeps gushing over the father and son duo. Peeps also pointed out that Khotso walks exactly like his dad - the apple doesn't fall far from the tree after all.

@thando_thabethe wrote:

"He’s sooo cayoot."

@fcfortune added:

"He’s a cutie ."

@blackbarbielish noted:

"Yohhhhhhhh how does sim a walk like Mufasa???? This is so cuuuuuuuuuuuuuute!!! Aunty B needs to see youuuuu."

@paulmabooe

"The little man walks just like his Father, Tau."

