Musa Khawula's murder case is said to have been postponed to January 2024

The gossip blogger's trial allegedly murdered his ex-boyfriend in 2021, to which he confessed to having acted in self-defence

Mzansi weighed in on the developments of the trial, where some were shocked to find out that it's still ongoing

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The murder trial against gossip blogger Musa Khawula has been rescheduled to 23 January 2024 for a pre-trial conference. Images: Musa khawula

Source: Facebook

Popular gossip blogger, Musa Khawula's murder trial has been rescheduled to January 2024. The blogger allegedly admitted to murdering his ex-boyfriend Wandile Khambule in 2021, with Khawula saying he was defending himself.

Online users shared their thoughts on the case and ordered that he face the music and go to jail.

Musa Khawula murder case moved back

In a recent Twitter (X) post by MDN News, it's revealed that the murder case against popular gossip blogger, Musa Khawula has been postponed.

It's said that Khawula killed his ex-boyfriend Wandile Khambule in March 2021, however, the blogger says the act was not intentional:

"Musa claims that the incident was an act of self-defence."

The case has reportedly been rescheduled to 23 January 2024 for a pre-trial conference.

Mzanis weighs in on Musa Khawula's case

Online users were displeased that Musa Khawula's case had dragged on for this long, most hoped that the so-called Pope of Pop Culture would head to jail:

tinyikobaloyi said:

"I didn't know. No wonder he is quiet here on X."

CharleeHustle_ commented:

"This case is still going Kanti?"

Lethabo4991 responded:

"Dr Matthew and Musa will meet in Suncity!"

Goodbeas asked:

"Why isn't this spoken about??"

MrGoodwingz said:

"After we are done with the Dr we are coming for you."

ZakiMathebula asked:

"Oh wow, so he thinks they will take it when he says it was self-defence?"

MxolisiDumisa responded:

"Killer on the rampage!"

RawCrudo asked:

"But who had a weapon?"

Ntsiki Mazwai drags Musa Khawula

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai calling Musa Khawula to order over his controversial and disrespectful comments.

The Pope of Pop Culture has become celebs' worst nightmare due to all the stories he has managed to cook up, some having led him into some trouble.

Gugu Khathi recently sent lawyers to the blogger over his accusations about her allegedly cheating on her husband, DJ Tira.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News