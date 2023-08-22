Infamous celebrity blogger Musa Khawula who is facing a murder charge appeared in court on Tuesday

Khawula's lawyer requested more time to obtain a crucial medical report to support the celeb blogger's case

The magistrate postponed the case, and she expressed frustration over the repeated delays caused by Khawula's legal team

Presiding over the murder case of Musa Khawula, Magistrate Paulette Da Rocha-Boltney has reached her limit with the repeated delays.

Musa Khawula's murder case postponed

She reportedly expressed this sentiment during Khawula's court appearance when he requested another postponement for his pre-trial hearing.

Khawula appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 22 August, where his attorney asked for a postponement.

The reason cited was the need to obtain a crucial medical report for Khawula to support their case. The attorney added that the doctor refused their attempt to secure the medical report.

Magistrate shows frustration over delays

In response, DA Rocha-Boltney admonished Khawula and his legal counsel to organise their affairs. She pointed out that she can't keep changing the schedule for the proceedings repeatedly. She ordered Khawula to come back to court on 21 September 2023 for the pre-trial hearing.

The celebrity troll allegedly fatally stabbed his then-boyfriend Wandile Khambule in March 2022 and stands accused of murder.

SA discusses Musa Khawula's murder charges

Jomo Mariri Wa-Kgoputjo said:

"Arrest that zombie please! Skhathele ngaye."

Thabo Dijoe asked:

"So there has been a murderer roaming around the streets for that long."

Sindisiwe Paulette Dlamini wrote:

"Lock him up already."

Phindile Nkosi stated:

"Ayiboshwe leyonto."

Bheki Sibeko asked:

"Udume ngani?"

